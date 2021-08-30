Ruth Langsford's favourite smoothie blender is 30% off in the big Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Attention Ruth Langsford fans! If you have been inspired by the This Morning star’s fitness journey this year, we have some good news for you.

The TV presenter famously whips up her favourite healthy smoothies using a Nutribullet blender - and now the handy kitchen appliance is in the Amazon sale for 30% off!

Nutribullet 600 series 8-piece set, was £89.99 now £62.71, Amazon

The Nutribullet 600 series set in the sale has earned a 4.7-star out of five rating from Amazon shoppers. “Easy to use and easy to clean,” said one 5-star reviewer. “Really powerful, blitzes in seconds.”

Another Nutribullet fan called the blender a “lifesaver”, adding “For those who don’t like eating fruit: drink it!”

Ruth has a fab collection of handy small appliances on her countertop - including the Nutribullet

And if you are looking for an even more powerful blender for your Ruth-inspired daily smoothies, Amazon also has cut the price of the 1700 W Rx Nutribullet blender and food processor, which has a large 1.3-litre capacity.

NUTRiBULLET Rx Blender and Food Processor, was £149.99 now £119.99, Amazon

Included in the kit are NutriBullet RX cups, a pitcher and lids as well as a recipe book that will help you prepare soups and smoothies to perfection, whether just for yourself or for the whole family.

