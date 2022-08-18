Kourtney Kardashian's strawberry coffee recipe seriously divides fans The wife of Travis Barker shared her latest recipe on Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian has long been our source of inspiration for delicious vegan meals and healthy snack ideas, with the newlywed regularly providing the culinary goods over on her lifestyle site, Poosh.

The Kardashians star's latest post, however, proved to be a source of contention amidst her impressive 196 million Instagram followers. Introducing Kourt's 'Strawberry Oat Milk Iced Coffee', a pretty 'n' pink berry-infused coffee the 43-year-old says she drinks: "when matcha just isn't enough".

The mother-of-three shared an Instagram Reel on Poosh's account showing exactly how to make the aesthetic concoction, which involves blitzing freeze-dried strawberries with a splash of oat milk before pouring it over an icy glass of your favourite cold brew.

"While we love matcha, some days just require coffee. (IYKYK.) On those days, we whip up this strawberry oat milk iced coffee from @_thekitchenconversation," the post read on Poosh's account.

Kourtney added freeze-dried berries to her morning coffee

It might look delicious, but not everyone was convinced by the TV star's Barbiecore coffee moment. Divided in the comments, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the unusual iced drink.

"Yummm," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Strawberry sugar high," followed by a flurry of pink hearts and berry emojis.

Not so tempted by the pastel pink drink, another comment read: "Not sure about this one," as a second wrote: "I just can't see strawberry and coffee working together…"

"Absolutely not," quipped a third fan. And honestly? We can see why.

Kourtney loves to share her favourite recipes on Poosh

It may not be a typical coffee combination, but adding strawberries (or any berry, for that matter) to your daily diet can boast a number of health benefits.

A keen health-food enthusiast, we're certain Kourtney's berry-good coffee wasn't just for the 'gram. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants great for the skin, reducing inflammation and known even for heart health.

They're also great for boosting immunity, so we'll be sure to whip up this tasty summer-ready coffee drink whenever we feel under the weather.

