This genius Tefal air fryer is 44% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale today only - hurry!

Amazing news for foodies as the popular Tefal ActiFry air fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale with 44% off! Now, this nifty machine is reduced from £219.99 to £124 only on 12 October – which means you save nearly £100.

If you're new to air fryers, the cool kitchen appliance is a low-fat, faster and healthier way to cook your favourite fried foods. Think fluffy-yet-crispy French fries and delicious roasted vegetables with barely any oil needed.

And this one is genius! It features "hands-free cooking" with automatic stirring, which means you'll get evenly cooked results without having to stop and shake the basket.

Tefal ActiFry Genius Air Fryer, was £219.99, Prime Price: £123.96, Amazon

You can use it to roast, broil, bake, steam and reheat - and leftovers wont be limp and soggy like the results from a microwave. And with NINE auto programmes and the hands free cooking feature you can literally hit the button, walk away and have a perfectly cooked meal when the timer goes off.

It's no wonder the Tefal Genius has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews! "Best thing in my kitchen,," said one shopper, while another raved "Fast, efficient and energy saving... It is energy efficient and with today’s prices will pay for itself."

With many families cutting budgets because of rising energy costs, air fryers have become a kitchen must-haves. The compact gadgets are not just healthier - using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods – they are 75 per cent faster than fan ovens and use much less electricity.

Prime Day ends on 12 October at midnight, so get yours quick!

