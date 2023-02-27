Royal approved London shopping event you need to visit for International Women's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince's Trust Marketplace is the place to visit this week. Exciting new businesses founded by inspirational young women will be showcased within the magnificent newly restored Grade II listed Battersea Power Station in London to celebrate International Women’s Day.

From Friday 3 March to Saturday 4 March, more than 15 mall brands who have been directly supported by King Charles III's charity will be selling their finest wares, from jewellery to candles and ceramics, stationery, food and more.

Trendsetting royals from Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan and even Princess Charlotte are known to prompt surges in sales when they step out in these undiscovered brands – some of which have included Prince's Trust alumni. Every stallholder at the marketplace will be an up-and-coming young woman who has completed the charity's 'Enterprise Programme', founded in 1976.

Kate wears 'Gold Spine Hoop Earrings' by Prince's Trust alumni Lenique Louis

The 2023 International Women’s Day Marketplace is part of the charity's #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, which aims to raise awareness and vital funds to empower young women to gain the confidence and skills they need for work, education, and training.

If you can't make it to Battersea Power Station this week, keep scrolling to discover four of the new businesses below. Meanwhile, over 60 well-known labels have committed to supporting the campaign in their own unique way. L.K. Bennett is generously donating 20 percent of proceeds from all items sold to the #ChangeAGirlsLife. The White Company will donate £5 from the sale of each candle sold.

Get ahead of the trend this week – shop for a good cause!

Kam Creates – Fun and playful independent jewellery brand by Kamilah Nasir. Visit kamcreates.com

Pimp Up Your Plants - Hand-painted plant pots, vases and home accessories for plant lovers by Louise Grant pimpupyourplants.com

Louise Grant's hand-painted ceramics will brighten up any room

Nwanne - Organic and hand-poured candles and home fragrances by Maggie Ibiam nwannehome.com

Discover Maggie Ibiam's hand-poured candles

Coconut Palm - African printed clothing, accessories & homeware by Georgia Leslie @coconutpalm__

Discover what Emma Bridgewater, Elizabeth Arden, All Saints, and more are offering this International Women's Day 2023. Visit changeagirlslife.com

Where and when is the Prince's Trust International Women's Day marketplace?

Battersea Power Station in London

You can find the marketplace at Battersea Power Station – London's highly anticipated new riverside destination housed in 19 acres of public space serviced by the London Underground Northern Line.

Friday 3 March from 12 pm – 6 pm and Saturday 4 March from 12 pm – 6 pm.

To find out more visit: batterseapowerstation.co.uk/events

The key information

