Mrs Hinch has Instagram followers drooling over viral Kit Kat Tiktok cheesecake - watch video

If you have a sweet tooth like us, you will not want to miss Mrs Hinch’s recent Instagram reel.

The 33-year-old cleanfluencer switched up her usual cleaning hacks for baking, and whipped up the most sensational looking milk and white chocolate Kit Kat cheesecake.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch make the dreamy chocolate covered dessert

The Instagram star shared a reel of herself baking the delicious looking (no bake!) dessert, and credited TikTok creator Eloise Head (aka @fitwafflekitchen) for inspiring her with the recipe.

For all of you who were obsessing over this Kit Kat cheesecake as much as we were, you’ll be pleased to know @fitwafflekitchen, the creator of the dreamy recipe, has just launched her very own cookbook Baking it Easy filled with this cake, and all other things sweet and delicious.

FitWaffle's Baking It Easy, £11, Amazon

If you're looking to recreate this exact recipe, Mrs Hinch revealed all the items you'll need.

Ingredients for Kit Kat cheesecake

For the base

350g Digestive biscuits, crushed

170g unsalted butter, melted

34 Kit Kat fingers (17 white choc, 17 milk choc)

For the cheesecake

450ml double cream, cold

500g cream cheese, room temp

120g icing sugar

200g white chocolate, melted & cooled slightly

For the topping

100ml double cream

100g dark chocolate/choc chips

30g white chocolate, melted.

Clearly excited about her chocolate-covered creation (after noting how she is typically "useless in the kitchen") Mrs Hinch commented that she was "so happy with how it turned out", and how she wished all her followers could taste some of it. She later revealed that she couldn't stop eating it.

The 33-year-old's followers were clearly in agreement with how incredible this dessert looked, with one speaking for all of us when she commented: "Omg I want to eat this now."

Be sure to get your hands on the Mrs Hinch-approved recipe book before it sells out. We can't wait to see which dessert she'll master next.

