Mrs Hinch has Instagram followers drooling over viral Kit Kat Tiktok cheesecake - watch video

Mrs Hinch revealed her Kit Kat no-bake cheesecake on her Instagram account. The TikTok famous recipe is from Eloise Head aka FitWaffle, one of TikTok's biggest dessert creators. Get the recipe and watch a video of Mrs Hinch master the dessert.
If you have a sweet tooth like us, you will not want to miss Mrs Hinch’s recent Instagram reel.
The 33-year-old cleanfluencer switched up her usual cleaning hacks for baking, and whipped up the most sensational looking milk and white chocolate Kit Kat cheesecake.
WATCH: Mrs Hinch make the dreamy chocolate covered dessert
The Instagram star shared a reel of herself baking the delicious looking (no bake!) dessert, and credited TikTok creator Eloise Head (aka @fitwafflekitchen) for inspiring her with the recipe.
For all of you who were obsessing over this Kit Kat cheesecake as much as we were, you’ll be pleased to know @fitwafflekitchen, the creator of the dreamy recipe, has just launched her very own cookbook Baking it Easy filled with this cake, and all other things sweet and delicious.
If you're looking to recreate this exact recipe, Mrs Hinch revealed all the items you'll need.
Ingredients for Kit Kat cheesecake
For the base
- 350g Digestive biscuits, crushed
- 170g unsalted butter, melted
- 34 Kit Kat fingers (17 white choc, 17 milk choc)
For the cheesecake
- 450ml double cream, cold
- 500g cream cheese, room temp
- 120g icing sugar
- 200g white chocolate, melted & cooled slightly
For the topping
- 100ml double cream
- 100g dark chocolate/choc chips
- 30g white chocolate, melted.
Clearly excited about her chocolate-covered creation (after noting how she is typically "useless in the kitchen") Mrs Hinch commented that she was "so happy with how it turned out", and how she wished all her followers could taste some of it. She later revealed that she couldn't stop eating it.
The 33-year-old's followers were clearly in agreement with how incredible this dessert looked, with one speaking for all of us when she commented: "Omg I want to eat this now."
Be sure to get your hands on the Mrs Hinch-approved recipe book before it sells out. We can't wait to see which dessert she'll master next.
