Simon Cowell’s controversial tea-making video leaves fans divided

While we know that everyone has a different way of making their brews, Simon Cowell has left fans shocked with his explanation of how to make a good cup of tea!

The star joined Smile Train UK for the cheeky new Instagram video, with the post reading: “Look who’s joined us for the launch of the #BigSmileTeaParty, and we can all agree - it’s a YES from us! To help celebrate our tea-rific campaign, we’ve asked our dearest friend, @simoncowell, how he makes his perfect cuppa! #KeepStirring

“We’re encouraging everyone to join Simon and host a tea party in July to mark Cleft Awareness Month and raise money for cleft-affected children around the world. Whether you have a slice of cake with your pals or a cuppa with your nan, your brew will help us change the world, one smile at a time.”

In the video, Simon starts things off by putting two teabags into one mug, explaining: “Now notice I have put two tea bags even though only me is drinking the tea. The reason is weak British tea is the worst so you have to absolutely get it the right colour.”

He demonstrated that you can check on your tea by pouring a little into the mug, adding: “If you wanna check it's the right colour, do this.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also divided fans after revealing that he puts the milk in first - and he uses almond milk! He said: “Very important, you have to put the milk in first, and I used almond milk. Still not strong enough! Also important, never fill the cup up because when it's too hot it doesn't taste good. That's actually incredible, so that's how you make tea.”

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Don't stir... just let it brew for a few minutes by itself. Yorkshire Tea and finally milk in last.” Another person had an opinion about his choice of PG Tips, writing: “Simon as much as I love you, it’s either @yorkshiretea or no tea at all.”

Simon has had an incredibly hectic schedule, most recently completing a stint as a judge on BGT. Speaking to jouranlists at the show’s launch, he opened up about the longevity of the competition, explaining: “I always thought, if we could get three or four years out of this, it would be amazing. Then we reached 10 years and you go, that’s a milestone.

“I think because so many people come from all over the world to compete… it’s not just winning the show, it’s having that viral moment, which can literally change your life overnight, where these clips sometimes get hundreds of millions of views. I think that’s why people are going to come back year after year after year, and hopefully keep competing and get better.”