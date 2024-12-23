Princess Anne's frugal Christmas menu is surprisingly pared-back

Princess Anne's diary has been full all year of royal engagements meaning she keeps on top of her health with a balanced diet and exercise routine.

Many treat Christmas as a time to indulge in glorious home-cooked fare and if the likes of King Charles and Prince William's choice of roast turkey and plenty of stuffing is anything to go by, the royals are no different.

However, the Princess Royal is known to stick to a healthy diet and though royal fans anticipate her return to Sandringham for the annual royal festivities, her own Christmas menu would no doubt be more minimalist.

Breakfast

Mornings for Princess Anne are all about kicking her metabolism into gear so she reportedly eats a healthy sweet snack that many of us couldn't stomach.

The mother of two is said to tuck into bananas well past their sell-by date. "[Princess Anne] almost always preferred the bananas almost black - overripe - because they digest easier," Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told TODAY.

Lunch

Though a full roast is the chosen dish for the Prince and Princess of Wales, Anne is known to enjoy kippers.

If she joins King Charles to dine at Sandringham this Christmas, her lunch will look very different. The royal family is said to enjoy their Christmas lunch buffet-style, with children and adults eating separately.

Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! that the royals eat a "boring" Christmas lunch, adding: "They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys," adding that it would be accompanied by "different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mash potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts."

Dinner

If Anne has any space for a second meal on Christmas Day it will likely be an afternoon tea as per King Charles' daily tradition or the incredible cheese board which Darren McGrady has said is "even more elaborate" than lunch.

However, Anne's own menu would be far more conservative if her daily diet is anything to go by. According to the MailOnline, Anne has been known to serve her dinner guests pork pies or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

When guest-editing an edition of Country Life magazine, the royal also revealed that she is partial to devilled pheasant.