45 Photos | Cuisine

45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Feast your eyes on these fantastic birthday cakes...

45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world
45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Nichola Murphy
ashley roberts
While we can all relate to David Beckham receiving a caterpillar cake for his birthday, what we secretly dream of is something even half as spectacular as some of these celebrity birthday cakes. From decadent chocolate cakes to extravagant tiered masterpieces and adorable homemade creations, it's hard to pick a favourite from this amazing collection. Take a look...

 

Ashley Roberts

The Heart Radio star celebrated her 39th birthday with this beautiful pastel-coloured treat decorated in pretty flowers and rainbows – the ultimate girly cake! The stunning creation was baked by The Bake Well Tart, whose Instagram page is utterly fabulous.

 

jane-moore
Jane Moore

The Loose Women ladies surprised panellist Jane Moore with the most incredible birthday cake, featuring three tiers of purple coloured twirls.

"A huge thank you to all my @loosewomen colleagues for this yummy cake and gorgeous flowers and also all you lovely Insta chums for making my lockdown birthday so special with your messages," Jane wrote in the caption.

ant-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Anthony McPartlin

The I'm A Celeb cast and crew presented co-host Ant with this gorgeous chocolate cake that spelt out his name. Do you think he's a fan of M&Ms and Toblerone? We couldn't tell...

amanda-holden-birthday-cakes
Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge has enjoyed some incredible birthday cakes, including a three-tiered blue and silver creation featuring a cut out of herself and a Marmite-inspired cake covered in truffles. We hope the latter tastes better than it sounds!

 

georgia-tennant-daughter-birthday-cake
Doris Tennant

Georgia and David Tennant ensured their daughter Doris thoroughly enjoyed her fifth birthday after presenting her with a very decadent Nutella cake by London-based bakery Cakes by Robin. On top, giant icing models of the birthday girl and her friend Amber were seen tucking into an open tub of Nutella.

The Countess of Wessex blows out the candles on her simple white cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie celebrated her 50th birthday with a simple and elegant white cake with gold detail presented by a former Tomorrow's People client who went on to work at a local bakery.

Dianne Buswell's mermaid-themed cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Dianne Buswell

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s colourful cake looked like something straight out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Given to her by boyfriend Joe Sugg for her 30th, Dianne's cake channels The Little Mermaid with starfish and coral embellishment on the bottom and a mermaid tail poking out the top.

holly-willoughby-cake
Photo: © Rex
Holly Willoughby

The This Morning co-host received a white birthday cake decorated with multi-coloured sprinkles for her 38th birthday. This was a very simple design compared to the rainbow piñata cake Holly was presented with last year, which was filled with sweets and marshmallows and took more than 16 hours to make.

 

Harper Beckham's unicorn cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham posted this cute photo of daughter Harper on Instagram with her unicorn birthday cake for her 7th birthday. The personalised cake featured her name, as well as white, pink and silver wings, and flowers made of icing trailing down the side.

azura-birthday-cake
Azura Ononye

Alesha Dixon's daughter Azura enjoyed a Trolls-themed birthday festival, complete with a very colourful three-tiered cake. How could you bear to cut into the intricate decorations?

north-west-cake
North West

We're loving the cowboy theme of Kim Kardashian's daughter North's seventh birthday! Even her cake fit the bill, we just wish we could see what flavour sponge was inside when she cut into the huge purple hat cake.

Holly Willoughby's son Chester enjoys his cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Chester Baldwin

Holly Willoughby shared this photo of her son Chester's fifth birthday cake. The two-tiered red cake was decorated with pale yellow drizzle icing and an array of delicious sweeties.

valentina-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Valentina Humes

Rochelle Humes ensured her daughter Valentina had an extra-special Spiderman-themed birthday, complete with a fabulous four-tiered cake. Made by ML Bespoke Cakes, it was finished with a figurine of the superhero himself on top of the cake while the outlines of the city could be seen underneath him.

 

saira-khan
Saira Khan

Loose Women's Saira had the most decadent cake for her 50th birthday, complete with melted chocolate running down the edges and fruit decorating the top.

cooper-keating-cake
Cooper Keating

Storm Keating wowed fans when she revealed her son Cooper's incredible Paw Patrol-themed birthday cake. The cake was surrounded by Kit Kats and featured oozing chocolate icing with M&Ms flowing out of the middle. Yum!

fearne-mccann
Sunday McCann

Ferne McCann's daughter is clearly a fan of Disney movies, with princesses Rapunzel, Elsa and Ariel all making an appearance on her cake. And it even came in a white carriage like Cindarella's!

khloe-kardashian-cake
Khloe Kardashian

How elegant is Khloe's cake? Her pink birthday bash featured a number of sweet treats, but her gorgeous four-tiered cake topped with mini macarons and flowers was a total show-stopper.

Phillip Schofield's classic chocolate and raspberry cake.
Photo: © Facebook
Phillip Schofield

You can't really go wrong with a classic chocolate and raspberry cake. Phillip's was decorated with delicate leaves made of chocolate and a personalised message. Delicious!

jessica-simpson-son-cake
Ace Johnson

There's no denying Jessica Simpson's son Ace is a baseball fan - just look at his incredible cake! The Boston Red Sox cake was complete with a baseball cap resting on top and a bat and ball on the base, all made out of royal icing.

luna-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Luna Stephens

Chrissy Teigen gave her daughter Luna a choice of three delicious cakes for her fourth birthday! The first was covered in pastel-coloured flowers and macarons and shaped in the number four, the second was topped with nail varnish bottles, and the third was a decadent cookie dough covered with hundreds and thousands. We want them all!

 

fearne-cotton-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Arthur Wood

Fearne Cotton is clearly a skilled baker! She shared a picture of the incredible chocolate creation she made for her step-son Arthur's 18th birthday, complete with Nutella pots and Oreo cookies.

David Beckham smiles with his Colin the Caterpillar cake.
Photo: © Instagram
David Beckham

For his 43rd birthday last year, David opted for a childhood birthday favourite - the £7 Marks & Spencer Colin the Caterpillar cake.

Stormi Jenner was given a pastel carousel cake for her first birthday.
Photo: © Instagram
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner gave daughter Stormi a cake to remember for her first birthday. Made by Julie Simon, the extravagant carousel cake came in soft pink and blue pastel colours and was adorned with flowers.

Paris Hilton's Barbie cake
Photo: © Instagram
Paris Hilton

For her 'sliving'-themed birthday party in LA, Paris had a pink iced cake with a blonde Barbie lying on top surrounded by designer bags, a house with a slide, a jewelled flip phone, cute dogs, and the word 'sliving' written across the bottom. There were so many intricate details to take in! 

 

Jennifer Lopez with her gold and black cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Matching her gold Versace dress, Jennifer was pictured with a ten-tier black and gold cake during her 50th birthday celebrations.

Nick Jonas with his tequila birthday cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Nick Jonas

Most birthday celebrations will involve some form of cake or tequila, but Nick Jonas took a unique take on these birthday staples with a giant tequila-shaped birthday cake. For his 27th birthday, he was pictured with a two-tiered black cake with a gold tequila bottle sat on top and his Villa One tequila logo and slogan "Life as it should be" written across it. Now we're not sure about you, but we prefer to eat our cake, not drink it.

trixie-birthday-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Trixie Willis

Emma Willis' daughter Trixie looked so thrilled with her birthday cake she couldn't wait to get her hands on it! Shaped into the number four, the colourful cake had a rainbow-layered sponge topped with white buttercream icing and finished off with a layer of cupcakes. 

 

Jordyn Woods' 22nd birthday cake
Photo: © Instagram
Jordyn Woods

The 22-year-old shared several pictures of her lavish LA birthday on Instagram, including this white marble geode-style cake with purple crystal detail. It's almost too pretty to eat!

Kourtney Kardashian's daring cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Never one to be shy, Kourtney bared all on her own 40th birthday cake. The daring cake featured a realistic model of her svelte figure perched on the edge of a bath, complete with tan lines, a dress and heels strewn on the floor, and a champagne bottle in ice.

Claudia Schiffer's daughter Clementine's cake
Photo: © Instagram
Clementine De Vere Drummond

Claudia Schiffer's daughter had the most amazing cake for her 15th birthday complete with a bed with a patterned headboard, an eye mask and even an Evian water bottle sitting on the bedside table.

sam-faiers-cakes
Photo: © Instagram
Credit: Instagram/Chelsea White

Paul and Rosie Faiers

Samantha Faiers showed the incredible cakes her children Paul and Rosie enjoyed on their birthday's. Created by Sweetcheeks Cupcakes, one was inspired by Toy Story's Woody while the other was a girly one with fields, bunting and a horse on top.

Victoria Beckham's fruit birthday cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Birthdays are the perfect excuse to ditch the diet and indulge, but not for Victoria Beckham. Opting for a very different cake than her husband and daughter, the fashion designer chose one made entirely from fruit, including watermelon, strawberries and blueberries.

jamie-oliver-daughter-petal-birthday-cake
Photo: © Instagram
Petal Oliver

Having Jamie Oliver as a dad comes in handy when it's your birthday! Petal celebrated her eleventh birthday with a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake decorated with pink love hearts, chocolate frosting, raspberries, chocolate shavings, and rainbow coloured candles.

Cara Delevingne's handbag-shaped cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Cara Delevingne

Model phenomenon Cara Delevingne thanked British fashion house Mulberry for her "amazing birthday cake [heart emoji]" on her Instagram page.

The Queen cuts her orange drizzle cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

Royals love their sweet treats too! Queen Elizabeth cut into an orange drizzle cake made by Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain for her 90th birthday.

Christina Aguilera posed with her cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Christina Aguilera

The Genie in a Bottle singer posed with a modern Marie Antoinette-style cake for her 31st birthday. 

Liam Payne holding birthday cake with a bear on top.
Photo: © Instagram
Liam Payne

The former One Direction singer showed he was a doting dad, holding a birthday cake with a bear made of icing sitting on top for his 25th birthday — a sweet reference to his two-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones-inspired cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones-inspired cake was every chocolate-lovers dream, even featuring a chocolate dragon in a nod to her role as Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the Mother of Dragons.

Selena Gomez poses with blue cake and balloons.
Photo: © Instagram
Selena Gomez

The pop star kept it cool with two pastel blue-coloured cakes and matching balloons for her 25th birthday.

Dwayne Johnson with his homemade cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

The Rock shared a sweet picture of him cuddling up to his girls with a homemade birthday cake. Could they look any cuter?

Lily Collins with her red apple birthday cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Lily Collins

Actress Lily Collins blows out a candle on her fantastic red apple birthday cake creation at the after-party for the premiere of her film Mirror Mirror, a modern adaptation of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

dianne-buswell-31-cake
Dianne Buswell

Despite celebrating her 31st birthday in lockdown, the professional dancer still enjoyed a show-stopping pink and blue cake from London-based store Flavourtown Bakery. How cool are the retro shapes?

Valentina Humes has a ballerina cake for her first birthday.
Photo: © Instagram
Valentina Humes

For her first birthday, Rochelle and Marvin Humes gave daughter Valentina a cute birthday cake with ballerina shoes on the side and topped with a miniature chocolate figurine of a dancer.

Gary Barlow's football and music themed cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Gary Barlow

A magnificent cake with the initials "GB 40" was created for Take That lead singer Gary Barlow's 40th birthday. The impressive design incorporated two of the Brit's passions: football and music.

Miley Cyrus celebrates her 18th birthday.
Photo: © Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 18th birthday with a giant, pristine white cake complete with sparklers and mini cupcakes, ice creams and macaroons. Now that's a lot of cake for those toned abs!

