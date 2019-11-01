Whether it’s down to environmental, ethical or health reasons, veganism is definitely on the rise and many of our favourite celebrities have adopted the plant-based diet too. From Princess Beatrice and Beyonce to Ellie Goulding and Zac Efron, several famous faces have adopted vegan living.
Even Duchess Meghan is a fan of veganism. Speaking to Best Health in 2016, the wife of Prince Harry said that she tried to "eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."
Want to find out which celebs are vegans? Scroll through the photos below…
Beyonce
She's an international superstar and a big proponent of the plant-based diet. Back in 2018, the star told her social media fans she was turning vegan as she prepared for her performance at Coachella. She wrote: "44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!" We'd all agree Beyonce looks amazing so the diet clearly agrees with her.