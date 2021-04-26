Lisa Snowdon looks stunning in idyllic swimsuit pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lisa Snowdon wowed fans on Thursday as she posted a series of unseen swimsuit pictures to her Instagram to celebrate World Earth Day.

In the photos, the This Morning presenter can be seen swimming in the sea wearing a bright orange swimsuit, and looked as happy as can be in the snaps.

Lisa captioned the post: "Everyday is Earth day" followed by lots of plant emojis.

WATCH: Prince Harry narrates special African Parks' video for Earth Day

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh what fab pics", while another added: "You are such a babe and have no idea, stay exactly as you are".

The star sported some natural beach hair for the photos and went makeup-free as she messed around in the water. She looked as if she had the whole ocean to herself, with no one else to be seen in the sensational snaps.

The former model looked stunning as she swam in the sea

We can't get enough of Lisa's colourful swimsuit, and have found an amazing alternative if you want to recreate the look during your summer holiday this year!

This orange number from Marks & Spencer is perfect for making your tan pop. We love that it comes with detachable straps, meaning you can create two looks in one, and it also has a hidden layer of power mesh to sculpt your shape.

Multiway bandeau swimsuit, £28, Marks and Spencer

The former model is known for her fabulous fashion choices, and recently wore a gorgeous leg-split wrap dress from Topshop whilst presenting her popular fashion segment on This Morning.

The presenter looked stunning in the red floral dress

Sharing a snap of the outfit to her Instagram, Lisa styled her brown hair in tousled waves and wore her makeup fresh and glowing, tagging her glam squad in the credits.

Topshop printed wrap dress, £49, ASOS

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the photo to tell Lisa how lovely she looked. "Beautiful…I need that dress please", one wrote, while another added: "Absolutely loving you in this dress…stunning!"

