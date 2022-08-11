10 best knee-high boots for every style and mood!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When fall is near, knee high boots and pumpkin spice lattes are never far behind. Knee high boots are seasonal favorites of celebs, influencers and even royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Even celebs like J.Lo and Kim Kardashian have been known to show off an impressive rotation of knee high boots.

RELATED: 11 loafers to shop this season, from chunky to classic

MORE: 33 graduation gift ideas for the class of 2022

To help you get ready for cooler temperatures, we’ve scoured the world wide web to find some of the best knee high boots so you can keep stylish while staying warm. We’ve got sexy styles that will turn heads when paired with pencil skirts and sweater dresses, comfortable block and wedge heel boots to keep your feet snug and happy, and a few stand-out pairs to shake up your closet a bit.

Best knee high boots we love

Kenneth Cole Justin 2.0 High Block Heel Boots, were $245 now $171.50, Bloomingdale’s

If you’re not the stiletto type, these block heeled boots from Kenneth Cole are chic and classic, but won’t have you teetering with every step you take.

Liz Claiborne Tinley Dress Boots Stacked Heel, was $115 now $52.49 with code DORMROOM, JCPenney

Brown boots for autumn are a must. These from Liz Claiborne are stylish and comfortable.

Charles by Charles David Playa Scrunch Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $169, Nordstrom

The slouchy scrunch detail is what makes these Charles David boots so eye-catching.

Circus by Sam Edelman Tati Knee High Boot, was $120 now $69.96, Nordstrom

These snakeskin embossed, square toe knee high boots have attitude and style in droves.

Caslon Mimmo Water Resistant Boot, was $149.95 now $56.97, Nordstrom

This versatile winter boot features a cozy faux fur interior and water-resistant finish for rainy and snowy days.

Journee Collection Wide Calf Vellia Boot, $109.00, Macy’s

For those with wider calves, these Journee Collection boots will certainly not disappoint.

Dr. Scholl’s Lindy High Shaft Boots, was $130 now $69.99, Macy’s

Comfort and style meet in perfect harmony with these knee high boots from Dr. Scholl’s.

ASOS DESIGN Courtney Chunky Lace Up Knee High Boots, was $70 now $52.50, ASOS

Lace-up boots have an edge that smooth leather or suede boots simply do not.

Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots, was $160 now $96, Hunter

A pop of color is just the thing on those dreary rainy days, so spring for these glossy red rain boots to give some personality to your boot collection.

Steve Madden Lasso Bone Leather Cowboy Boots, $229.95, Steve Madden

Cowboy boots evoke such a strong sense of Americana. Wear this highly detailed pair from Steve Madden to your next country music concert, festival, or with your favorite Daisy Dukes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.