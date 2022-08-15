Joanne Froggatt shows glimpse of toned torso in the most perfect summer dress The star is a natural beauty

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt shared an exciting update on Sunday while giving fans a glimpse of her incredibly toned torso.

The 41-year-old actress was a vision as she donned a gorgeous green floral cut-out gown which boasted a sensational halterneck neckline. The star wore her iconic blonde locks down in natural waves, and as for makeup opted for dark eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Captioning the post, the star wrote: "Virtual TCA for SHERWOOD this week. Airing soon on @britboxtv in the US and Canada," alongside three photos from the event.

Fans were obsessed with her stylish look and took to the comments section with messages for the star.

Joanne looked so sensational

One fan wrote: "You look absolutely gorgeous!" A second added: "Fabulous! Looking forward to watching and you look like pure sunshine. That summer hair is perfect."

A third replied: "As always you look absolutely stunning." A fourth said: "So pretty," with four red love hearts, whilst fans from overseas were so excited to hear that Sherwood would be available to watch. One keen follower penned: "Looking forward to seeing this, it will air in Sweden too very soon."

The actress recently starred in Sherwood

The star, who plays Sarah Vincent in the spine-tingling thriller, recently spoke to the BBC about her personal connection to the role. She said: "I was pretty familiar with [the history]," she said, adding: "I was very young when the miners' strike happened and whilst I didn't live in a mining town, I did live in the north of England.

"I didn't fully understand it, because I think I was three or four, but it was a part of my childhood. When I was older, we learnt about it in school, and I learnt about it from family as well who taught me how divisive that time was in the UK."

