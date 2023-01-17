Lara Spencer wows with leather look and her latest accessory for appearance on GMA The star looked incredible during her hosting gig

Lara Spencer may be recovering from surgery but she's not letting it ruin her sense of style.

The popular TV host rocked a stunning look for her latest GMA appearance and fans couldn't get over it.

Lara wore a pair of cropped leather pants, and a form-fitting black shirt which she teamed with a glitzy stiletto and her surgical boot.

She mocked her appearance in the snapshot as she reclined in the chair and held her injured leg up.

Lara simply captioned the image: "Between stories," and her social media followers couldn't wait to comment.

"You rock it with anything you wear," one wrote as another added: "Continue to Heal. Now May I ask where you got your pants?" and many others said she looked incredible.

Lara is making a stylish recovery

Lara only recently made her return to Good Morning America after surgery on her foot and brought along a scooter to ease the burden on her leg.

Fans were amazed that she'd come back to work despite her injury but many of them were also concerned as she once again had heels on.

"I wish you’d wear a flat or sneaker on the good foot, not a heel. Please be careful," wrote one, as another added: "Please wear a flat shoe while resting your leg. Safety first," while a third said: "Lose the high heel though! No necessary and dangerous."

Lara has been eager to get back to work at GMA

When Lara revealed what had happened to her, she admitted she was concerned about how her return to work would go.

She shared a post on Instagram which read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!!BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!). A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today.

"Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

