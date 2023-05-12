Charlize Theron stuns as she channels Elizabeth Hurley in show-stopping split dress

Charlize Theron dazzled on Friday as she arrived in Rome for her second day promoting the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. The South African star stepped out at the beginning of the day in a gorgeous blue Alexander McQueen dress, photos of which she then shared on Instagram.

The long and ruffled look featured detailing reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's famous safety pin Versace ensemble, as the different parts of the 47-year-old's gown were kept together by small silver loops. The dress' split nature perfectly accentuated Charlize's curves, while its high collar but shoulderless design also showed off the Atomic Blonde actress' toned upper body.

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize Theron shows off her gorgeous Alexander McQueen look

The Mad Max: Fury Road star's choice really impressed her friends and fans, as Michelle Pfieffer and Rebel Wilson took to the comments with several fire emojis. Meanwhile, January Jones commented: "Wow that’s a good dress. You are stunning!" next to the actress' two photos.

WATCH: Charlize Theron's fashion through the years

Later in the day, the Monster star posted to her socials again, this time with the caption: "On the way to see my Fast family for the FAST X Premiere in Rome." This later post showed her travelling by car to the premiere, and also revealed how she'd already changed her look for another glamorous ensemble, this time from Dior.

MORE: Best dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week 2023: Dua Lipa, Charlize Theron, Mia Regan and more

© Charlize Theron on Instagram The actress on her way to the Fast X premiere in her second outfit of the day

Charlize was now wearing a glittery black number, paired with some silver jewelry and matched with a black beret. "Mama is coming!!! We're ready to see her shining and rocking the carpet, as usual. Love you!" wrote one very excited fan in the actress' Instagram comments.

SEE: Charlize Theron looks chic as ever after hair transformation as she attends the Dior fashion show in Paris

"Charlize, you're killing me. I don't think I'll survive the next day if you keep posting these awesome pictures of yourself!" penned another light-heartedly. Others created a chorus of comments echoing how "stunning" the A-lister looked ahead of her evening out.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley in her famous safety pin dress

Earlier this year, Charlize used her socials to share images of her at the beach on a relaxed holiday which she was enjoying. In these photos, the actress wore a white swimsuit with a pair of sunglasses and a straw hat under which she'd tucked her blonde tresses.

Captioning her shots: "A small appreciation toast to spring. Don’t be shy. We ready for you," the academy-award winner also included pictures of herself downing a chilled glass of champagne while lounging on a beach chair, surrounded by sand and palm trees. Fans quickly inundated her comments section with heart emojis back then as well, with one adding: "Big slay queen," another saying: "You are so gorgeous," and a third gushing: "Enjoyyyy your vacation."

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize's second photo

Later that month, Charlize – who rarely posts photos from her personal life – shared some sweet photographs of her with her two adopted daughters enjoying a trip to Disneyland in California. Alongside a selfie of herself wearing Winnie the Pooh ears, she included one of her daughters August, seven, and Jackson, 11, with their friends. However, the Fast X star was careful to conceal their identity with the use of a carefully placed emoji.

The beloved actress and mom-of-two's latest film is due for release May 19 in the US and UK.

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize Theron's children and their friends at Disney

© Getty Images Charlize with fellow Dior partner Jisoo

© Getty Images Charlize Theron at Paris Fashion Week in 2023

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.