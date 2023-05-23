Tim McGraw's famous daughter Gracie looks sensational in ab-baring crop top in mirror selfie inside NYC apartment

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three grown-up daughters, and their firstborn, Gracie McGraw, is making waves in the entertainment industry.

The 26-year-old is a talented singer and recently wowed fans with her performance on Broadway Sings Queen.

Gracie has earned herself a loyal following on social media and has become something of a style icon too - with her latest post cementing that once again.

The singer took to Instagram to share a stunning set of mirror selfies, taken from inside her New York City apartment. Gracie wowed in a sheer grey crop top, teamed with a pair of blue jeans.

Comments from fans included: "You look so pretty," and "You have such great style!" as well as "Loving the dark hair!"

Gracie - who rocked a blond bob for several years - decided to opt for a new look last week, as she dyed her hair dark brown. Since making the change to her tresses, Gracie's followers are also comparing her to her mom, Faith.

"You look just like your mom," one fan observed. The 26-year-old is loving life in New York, and regularly shares glimpses inside her palatial apartment which she moved into last year to pursue her dream as a Broadway star.

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York in 2021, Gracie now has her younger sister, Audrey, close by.

The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022. Their middle sister, Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings. With all three of their children now living away from home, it was a big change for Faith and Tim.

© Instagram Gracie has a gorgeous view from her apartment

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People at the time.

Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." Gracie recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and Tim took the opportunity to tell her how proud he was of her.

© Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter recently dyed her hair from blonde to brunette

"Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie," he wrote on Instagram alongside some throwback photos of his oldest child. "You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is," he wrote.

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

