Rebel Wilson wows in tiny black swimsuit in captivating beach video - wait till you see her outfit change

Rebel Wilson turned heads over the weekend as she stepped out in a stylish black swimsuit during a day out on the beach. The Australian actress enjoyed a romantic outing with her fiancée Ramona Argruma, who coordinated with Rebel in a matching one-piece.

Rebel styled her swimsuit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap, before later changing to the most glamorous dress for the evening. The 43-year-old posted a photo of herself and Ramona dressed up at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Rebel looked stylish dressed in a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit, while Ramona wore a lilac gown. Rebel and Ramona were enjoying a night away from baby Royce Lilian, who The Pitch Perfect actress welcomed in November via a surrogate.

At the time, Rebel - who is engaged to Ramona - wrote a heartfelt message on social media to announce the happy news. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote.

The star had previously opened up about her motherhood journey, telling People in May 2022 about her trip to the fertility doctor in 2019 to look into harvesting her eggs.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " she told the publication.

"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs; that really inspired me to get healthier."

The star has been incredibly honest about her health transformation too, and in 2020 documented her journey by changing her lifestyle habits, resulting in her losing over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

Rebel has been on cloud nine over the past few years, not only becoming a mother but finding love too. The actress got engaged to Ramona in February 2023 following a trip to Disneyland.

In the caption to her post to announce the happy news to fans, Rebel wrote: "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The couple, who regularly impress fans with their fashionable twinned looks, posed for a photo at the park in matching pink striped jumpers.

Meanwhile, Ramona's $100,000 Tiffany's ring which was bought for her by Rebel was on proud display in the first photo which they shared from the occasion.

Rebel and Ramona met in later 2021 after they were set up by a mutual friend. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting," the accomplished performer told People in May 2022, before she had come out and revealed she was dating Ramona.

"That was a really good way to get to know each other," she continued, before gushing: "It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic."

The couple went public with their relationship through Rebel's Instagram in June 2022, with the comedian writing: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess" before signing off with some love hearts, a rainbow emoji, and the hashtag "loveislove."

