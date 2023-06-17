Faith Hill's daughter is a swimsuit bombshell in high-cut bikini during dreamy getaway

Audrey McGraw left fans in awe on Friday when she delivered a series of photos from her vacation - and we wish we were there.

The 21-year-old model and singer set Instagram on fire with the images of tropical palm trees and ocean views as well as a snapshot she posted of herself in a bikini.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw was captured in a black-and-white photo with palm trees in the background.

© Instagram/Audrey McGraw Audrey posed in a pretty bikini

She modeled a pretty, off the shoulder two-piece with high-cut bottoms which showed off her long legs.

Audrey wore her long locks loose and she carried a baseball cap in her hand as she gazed up at the sky.

© Photo: Instagram Audrey is making her mark in the modeling world

She appeared to be vacationing with a male companion as she also added a photo of him relaxing on the beach.

The youngest offspring of the country music duo is carving a career path in the modeling and singing world and looks to have a passion for both.

© Photo: Getty Images Audrey looks so much like her mom

She has showcased her talent on several occasions via her Instagram platform, where she has uploaded footage of her singing and playing the piano and also added some beautiful modeling photos.

Audrey and her sisters, Maggie, 24, and Gracie, 26, are all talented in their own fields. While the middle daughter prefers to stay out of the limelight and lives in Washington DC where she works on Capitol Hill after earning a master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford.

© Photo: Instagram Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

Gracie is forging forward with a career as a Broadway star - and her voice is staggering. They are all very close and Tim previously spoke out about his daughters' bond, telling Country Countdown USA in 2016: "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different. They're so indIvidual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other.

"They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

© Getty Images The family are close

Tim also joked that he is just as much of a child as his daughters, telling the publication: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

When Audrey made her parents empty nesters last year, he also opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in an interview with People. "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are now empty-nesters

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

