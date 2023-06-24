Goldie Hawn's stunning swimsuit photo at 77 sparks major reaction from fans

The Overboard actress was on vacation with her partner Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn bid farewell to sun, sea and sand with a dazzling swimsuit photo from her latest Greek vacation on Friday.

The adored A-list actress took to Instagram with a beautiful image of herself in the ocean with the sun setting behind her.

Goldie was silhouetted as she showed off her swimsuit-clad physique with her arms thrown into the air.

Goldie Hawn frolics in the sea during Greek getaway

She captioned the post: "Last day in Skiathos this year. Bye bye paradise," and fans and famous friends rushed to comment. "Wonderful photo! It's a special island filled with very special people," wrote one, while as second added: "Yes it is paradise. Wonderful place," and a third said: "Best place in the world, hopefully see you and Kurt next year."

Goldie's friend, Ali Wentworth also commented: "Oh Goldie what a stunning photo!"The star was vacationing with her partner, Kurt Russell, but it wasn't clear if any of her famous children, including Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver were also with them.

© Instagram/Goldie Hawn Goldie Hawn basks in the ocean in Greece

The family often enjoy a getaway together and leap at the opportunity to spend time with one another.

Most recently, Kurt was celebrated by his loved ones on Father's Day. Kate - who was raised by Kurt and Goldie - shared a never-before-seen photo on social media.

© Getty Images Goldie has been with Kurt since 1983

The Music actress took to Instagram to share a lovely snapshot of Kurt on his birthday back in March, as his grandchildren, including Kate's daughter Rani, three, and son Bingham, 11, Oliver's children Wilder, 15, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, nine, gathered around him.

"Oh how we love you Pa! The happiest Father’s Day to one amazing man! I love you!" Kate wrote in the caption.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have a beautiful blended family

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a lovely family photo!" while another wrote: "This is everything." A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

Goldie and Kurt aren't married but they have been together since 1983.She is often asked about marriage and had the perfect response while appearing on ITV's Loose Women back in 2015.

© Getty Goldie with her daughter Kate Hudson

"I would have been long divorced if I’d been married," she quipped. "Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."