Elizabeth Hurley, 58, living her best life in a leopard print string bikini
Elizabeth Hurley, 58, just showed she's living her best life in a skimpy leopard print string bikini

The model's chain-embellished two-piece is giving us major summer inspo

2 minutes ago
elizabeth hurley
Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
Some people might be “very up in arms” about Damian Hurley directing his mum Elizabeth Hurley in steamy sex scenes for his upcoming movie, but 58-year-old actor, entrepreneur and all-round age-defying goddess Elizabeth is unbothered and living her best life - in a bikini, of course.

The Austin Powers star is well known for modelling her favourite swimsuit and bikini looks on Instagram, and the jaw-dropping style she wore in her latest Instagram post is naturally from her own famed line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the photo shared on Easter Sunday, mum-of-one Elizabeth rocks a leopard print string bikini featuring chain detail on the halter style top as well as the bottoms. 

Leaning against wicker furnishings on a Mediterranean-style patio, the star teamed the two-piece with nothing more than oversized sunglasses and a huge smile.

Of course the look could be styled with just about anything for summer, from denim shorts and an open white linen shirt, to a sheer kaftan and sandals. 

Elizabeth looks incredible as she detoxes in the sauna
Elizabeth looked incredible as she detoxed in a sauna

Elizabeth looks incredible and thankfully has not been gatekeeping her fitness secrets. While she has said she doesn’t “go to the gym” she does incorporate half-hour daily walks into her life, as well as Pilates and yoga. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer,” she told MailOnline. “I walk my dogs a lot too," she explained, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body
Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

While we were immediately transported to the beach when we spotted Elizabeth’s newest glam bikini snap, Elizabeth brought us right back to early spring with her caption by giving us a little bit of insight into her Easter activities, which apparently involved plenty of chocolate.

Plus, she also had a treat for fans of her swimwear line. “Happy Easter! Hope you haven’t as much chocolate as I have a Special Easter promo of 25% off ALL @elizabethhurleybeach swimwear.”

And whether followers snapped up a bikini for themselves or not, they all seemed to be impressed with the style choice - and the model wearing it. As one commenter said, “Beauty!!! Happy Easter darling. Love this bikini!!” 

All we have to say is, same!

