Salma Hayek shares 'wild' new video as she rocks plunging bikini for incredible achievement

Salma Hayek got fans – including rapper Drake – talking on Friday when she shared a very sexy new video to celebrate hitting 25 million Instagram followers.

In the video, which you can watch below, the 56-year-old rocked a pale pink printed plunging bikini with matching high cut bottoms that showed off her curvy body. At one point she dived elegantly into the pool, before performing a slow workout that showed off her flexibility, and relaxed on the pool's edge before winking at the camera.

Salma Hayek shares 'wild' new video as she rocks plunging bikini

"I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you," she captioned the post before referencing the bikini pictures she often posts.

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most , here’s a bikini workout for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

"Salma out here with the thirst traps at 56 is wild lol" commented one follower as Drake added: "Let’s get her to 50M asap."

"Yassssssss SALMA!!! We LOVE this FUN, playful side of you, you’ve been sharing to us! The whole Vibe is cool! We all just have to relax, lighten up, kick back and make time for it," wrote another fan.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks amazing at 56

Salma has never been afraid to show off her gorgeous body, and only a day before she shared a portrait of herself taken at the same time in the same pool as she celebrated National Bikini Day.

The Frida star captioned her fun-filled post: "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too #notathrowback."

The upbeat caption noted the annual celebration of the creation of the bikini by Louis Reard in 1946.

Salma looked gorgeous ar the Met Gala

Salma, the wife of François-Henri Pinault - the chairman and CEO of the luxury group, Kering - also recently shared a series of behind the scenes pictures from the 2023 Met Gala where she wore a latex gown with a deep sweetheart beck.

Celebrating her Latino heritage, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star shared a gallery of photos highlighting the "brilliant new generation of Latina actress," one of which was a snap beside Netflix's Wednesday's leading lady, Jenna Ortega.

"I’m always inspired when I hang out with the brilliant new generation of Latina actresses, they inject me with strength and inspiration. #latinopride #sisterhood," Salma captioned her post.