Salma Hayek's ultra-racy throwbacks might be her most daring yet

Salma Hayek took a daring walk down memory lane on Thursday for a flashback which fans will find difficult to forget.

The Mexican-born actress pulled out all the stops with a series of throwback photos she shared on Instagram.

Salma wowed in the images in which she only just protected her modesty as she posed on a bed in the nude.

The Frida star didn't divulge her age in the photos but looked radiant with her curly locks worn loose and a sultry gaze in her eyes.

Salma, 57, captioned the post with a cheeky message that read: "Some say never look back, but sometimes it’s the best view #tbt," and added a crying with laughter emoji.

Fans were blown away by the beautiful images and commented: "Ur jet black curly hair is quite amazing Dear Salma Hayek," and, "Backwards forwards and all the in between.. you ARE on fire," while a third remarked: "Wonderful as always."

Salma went viral last year when she hopped on the "gray hair" trend and shared a make-up free selfie highlighting her gray hair and wrinkles.

At the time, she quipped: "Waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."

© Getty Salma recently showed off her curves in a figure-hugging satin dress

Her tongue-in-cheek self-deprecating post was quickly flooded with compliments from fellow celebrities, including Babylon beauty Olivia Wilde and iconic nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Fans adore her approach to aging which she opened up about in an interview with Glamour. "I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love."

© Instagram Salma has no problem with getting older

Salma added: "I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength...Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here."

When she made an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, she elaborated on her beauty regime and said while Botox isn't on the cards for her, something else is.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Salma says she won't have Botox

"I do a lot of the frequency machines," she confessed. "And they work on me better than on anyone. The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don’t get with other people."

In addition, she swears by meditation. "Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God, you look 20 years old.'

© Getty Salma swears by meditation

"When I don't [meditate] for some time, guess what? Not only [does] the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, [but also] my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles [comes back]. I start breaking down."

Along with her meditation routine, Salma leans on non-invasive beauty treatments, such as radiofrequency and microfrequency machines, that refine and tighten the skin.

