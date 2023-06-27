Salma Hayek, 56, causes a stir among fans as she poses nearly nude in sauna

Va-va-voom! Salma Hayek looked incredible in her latest Instagram post as she shared a picture taken from inside a sauna, where she posed nearly nude save for two white towels.

"Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek." she captioned the post which showed the actress lying down on the wooden benches naked except for a towel over her chest and one covering her hips.

© Salma Hayek Salma posted this picture of her in the sauna

"Most beautiful woman I’ve seen," wrote one fan as another quipped: "No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in."

World WellBeing Week is now in its fifth year and provides an opportunity for participants to celebrate the various aspects of wellbeing - whether it be purposeful work to financial security, social resilience or emotional health, or community relations. Happiness and wellbeing is at the center of HELLO!'s core mission statement, and we've recently devised a 10-week Pathway to Happiness course giving you the tools to make small but meaningful changes in their lives which are scientifically proven to improve wellbeing.

Salma's decision to take time for herself in a sauna is one that has solid scientific research behind it. Since our body's blood vessels relax and dilate in a sauna, the sympathetic nervous system becomes more active making us more alert and relaxing our muscles and easing tension.

© Salma Hayek Saunas have incredible health benefits

Her trip to the sauna also comes after a busy few weeks as she partook in a series of promotional appearances in New York for the new series of Black Mirror. The sixth season of the acclaimed Netflix series opened with the episode 'Joan is Awful,' starring Annie Murphy and Salma.

In a celebratory moment alongside Annie and episode director Ally Pankiw, she celebrated the new season reaching number one on Netflix's trending charts soon after release, and posted a picture of the three from behind the scenes.

Salma wrote: "On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great – #BlackMirror is the number 1 show on @netflix! Don't miss our episode 'Joan is Awful'. P.s the fake Joan in the middle is @allypankiw the Director."

© Salma Hayek on Instagram Salma's photo with Annie and Ally

Prior to her New York trip, she shared a photograph of herself on Instagram lounging on her boat, the sun-drenched skyline far behind her, in nothing but a baby blue bikini. The two-piece featured string knot detailing in the front and the side, highlighting her incredible figure. She wore a pair of shades and had her hair in a topknot.

Salma shared one of her inspirational messages beside the shot, writing: "Some people don't like gray days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, no matter what it brings."