Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in tiny crop top and leggings

Nicole Scherzinger always looks flawless, and the star proved that she even looks glam whilst she works out as she posed for Instagram in a black sports bra and matching leggings on Friday.

The Masked Singer judge shared a carousel of snaps with her followers as posed in the gym, proving how flexible she is whilst showing off her toned physique in the all-black workout kit.

© Instagram Nicole was glowing as she posed in her gym attire

Nicole teamed the two-piece gym set with a pair of Nike trainers, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun. The star looked fresh-faced and glowy as she ted for a minimal makeup look, opting simply for a contrasting bright red lipstick.

The singer captioned the series of photos: "Who's ready for the weekend!? I can't wait to organize my entire closet and get that full 8 hours."

Fans were quick to comment on Nicole's fun post, with one follower writing: "Your body is amazing sis!" Whilst another added: "Yes flexibleeee."

A third wrote: "You look amazing Nicole."

It's no surprise that Nicole is a regular at the gym, and the former The Pussycat Dolls singer shared more from her workouts earlier this week.

The clips showed the 44-year-old doing squats and lunges in her striking mixed animal print workout set, opting for a barely-there makeup look to highlight her natural beauty.

Nicole Scherzinger’s insane workout will leave you breathless

Never too serious, Nicole ended the video by twerking whilst wearing her resistance bands. She captioned the post: "When your trainer @paolomascitti tells your buns to embrace the burn but all they want to do is embrace the beat."

