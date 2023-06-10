Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in tiny sports bra and leggings
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in tiny crop top and leggings

The Masked Singer judge gave a glimpse into her workout regime

nicole scherzinger in sequin dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Nicole Scherzinger always looks flawless, and the star proved that she even looks glam whilst she works out as she posed for Instagram in a black sports bra and matching leggings on Friday. 

The Masked Singer judge shared a carousel of snaps with her followers as posed in the gym, proving how flexible she is whilst showing off her toned physique in the all-black workout kit. 

nicole scherzinger at gym in leggings and sports bra © Instagram
Nicole was glowing as she posed in her gym attire

Nicole teamed the two-piece gym set with a pair of Nike trainers, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun. The star looked fresh-faced and glowy as she ted for a minimal makeup look, opting simply for a contrasting bright red lipstick.

The singer captioned the series of photos: "Who's ready for the weekend!? I can't wait to organize my entire closet and get that full 8 hours."

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir as she poses in just a robe for sizzling video 

Fans were quick to comment on Nicole's fun post, with one follower writing: "Your body is amazing sis!" Whilst another added: "Yes flexibleeee."

A third wrote: "You look amazing Nicole."

MORE: Eva Mendes' $76 summer mules are so cute that we have to have them now 

It's no surprise that Nicole is a regular at the gym, and the former The Pussycat Dolls singer shared more from her workouts earlier this week

The clips showed the 44-year-old doing squats and lunges in her striking mixed animal print workout set, opting for a barely-there makeup look to highlight her natural beauty. 

Nicole Scherzinger’s insane workout will leave you breathless

READ: Jennifer Lopez rocks a sexy white bodysuit & her fave $495 bag to visit Jennifer Garner

Never too serious, Nicole ended the video by twerking whilst wearing her resistance bands. She captioned the post: "When your trainer @paolomascitti tells your buns to embrace the burn but all they want to do is embrace the beat."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more