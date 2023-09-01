Christina Hendricks, 48, glows as she shares update with fans: 'I'm soooo excited'

Christina Hendricks couldn't keep the smile off her face on Friday when she took to Instagram to share some incredible news with fans.

"This is sooooo exciting. @lawrensample and @kaseylemkin of @partlowofficial released their gorgeous new boot line last week and wait for it……. They named this one the “Christina Boot”!!!" the Mad Men actress captioned the post which featured a carousel of pictures of her trying on the cowboy boot.

"I’m so honored! She’s a gorgeous boot that is traditional with a twist. C’est moi!"

© Instagram Christina Hendricks revealed a new cowboy boot named in her honor

The chocolate brown boot features an almond-shaped toe and a short heel, paired with metallic detailing around the edge. The boot shaft has a color-blocking effect running down the center line in mixed tan shades, and the boot hits mid-calf.

In the snaps, Christina wore a classic black pants suit with a long-sleeved sheer salmon-pink shirt underneath. Partlow Boots was founded by sisters Kasey Lemkin and Lawren Sample, who have "redefined an entire accessories category to create a boot style that is understated, chic, versatile, and that challenges the notion of what the world has previously thought a cowboy boot could or should be".

"You inspire us daily," Lauren replied to Christina.

Fans also loved the boots, with one writing: "That is just the coolest thing to have a cowboy boot named after u !! Love love."

© Instagram Christina Hendricks showed off her new boots

Christina, 48, wore a collection of sparkling rings in the pictures including her stunning engagement ring. The actress shared the news of her engagement on March 10, posting a picture of her partner George Bianchini, a steadicam operator.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she wrote alongside the picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress. The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending designer Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibition in Georgia.

© Araya Doheny Christina shared news of her engagement in March

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a trip to Scotland earlier in 2023 as she filmed new series The Buccaneers. George, 54, worked on 10 episodes of Christina's former show Good Girls, as worked on television shows The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood.

It is not yet known if the Good Girls actress and George have set a date fot their big day, but she has been sharing snaps of her love on social media, and in August wished him a happy birthday and offered fans a look into their lives together.

In one selfie, taken on a beach, Christina looked natural and almost makeup free as the wind blew her red hair and she smiled joyfully for the camera, with their pet pooch getting involved in the picture.

In others, she showed off her glamorous side with selfies of the pair taken before and during nights out. "Happy Birthday George @steadig," she wrote. "You are the brightest part of my days and the magic in my nights. I love you."

