Vanessa Feltz is a classic beauty in bridal-like ruffled dress with rarely-seen daughter

The Celebs Go Dating star had a disagreement with the relationship experts in the latest episode of the TV dating show

Celebs Go Dating star Vanessa Feltz, 61, was all smiles over the weekend as she enjoyed a wholesome Saturday in the sun with her daughter Saskia and granddaughter Cecily.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the radio star shared a series of snaps from her mother-daughter date, looking utterly radiant in a ruffled white gown from River Island in one of the photographs.

Vanessa, who appears on the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating amid her recent breakup, was a classic beauty in the tiered maxi dress. Complete with a romantic ruffled skirt, botanical embroidery and a rope-twist neckline, the newly-single star looked ageless in the summery number.

The mother-of-two's platinum blonde hair was worn in her signature straightened style, as she slipped on retro sunglasses with a chunky cream frame.

In other photos, Vanessa was beaming beside her lookalike daughter and baby granddaughter.

The TV star caused a stir with Celebs Go Dating viewers this week after she clashed with the relationship experts over them choosing a date who was, in her words: "an identikit of the relationship that I’ve just come out of".

Back in February, Vanessa revealed the shock news that she and her ex-fiancée Ben Ofuedo were separating after a sixteen-year engagement.

"Don’t let anyone tell you that the age gap doesn’t matter," Vanessa explained to The Sunday Times in January.

"It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2011 with a massive hot flush at 4am and is still going on."

Vanessa – who was previously married to Michael Kurer from 1985 to 2000 – met Ben through Boyzone star Keith Duffy and they got engaged in December 2006.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the This Morning presenter confirmed that she and her former partner were no longer together. Vanessa hinted at Ben's infidelity as a reason for their relationship breakdown, telling viewers: "Once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back."