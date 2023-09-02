Michelle Keegan looks fabulous in figure-flattering strappy dress

Michelle Keegan must be used to flooring her fans with some phenomenal looks and she showed off a stunning outfit on Saturday as she posed at home for a gorgeous mirror selfie.

The former Coronation Street actress highlighted a beautiful frock from her Very line which perfectly highlighted her figure. The stunning mint-green dress came with a plunging neckline and straps and it highlighted her luscious brunette locks as she angelically posed for her photo. She carried a small white clutch bag with her in the snap.

The photo gave a small glimpse inside her breathtaking home which contained a wall-length mirror, wooden-panelled flooring and a plant situated in the corner of the room.

Speaking about her elegant outfit, Michelle enthused: "Ok so this is my ultimate favourite dress from this collection," finishing her post off with a heart and ring gesture emoji. She then shared that it was currently on sale and provided a link for her fans.

The actress and husband Mark Wright recently threw a house party at their new £3.5 million mansion that was built in the Essex countryside, showing off the property to their friends and family as the finishing touches were finally applied.

Michelle completely stole the show in a stunning outfit that consisted of a short playsuit that tied in at the waist, adorned with sparkling embellishments and teamed with a floor-length crochet sleeveless cardigan.

The Brassic actress completed the boho-style ensemble with a pair of cream leather cowboy boots, accessorising with a pair of tinted oversized sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace, and a selection of gold bangle bracelets.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the extravagant house party, which included photos of her posing in front of the outdoor swimming pool, and a snap of her arm in arm with Mark.

The 36-year-old captioned the post: "Marchella 2023. Thank you to everyone who made last night so special. A night we'll never forget."

