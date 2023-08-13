Julia Roberts looks back on fond memories with daughter Hazel in bittersweet family tribute

Julia Roberts shared a rare personal picture of life at home on social media on Sunday with a selfie at home, reflecting on the life of her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus.

The actress, 55, took to Instagram with a photo of herself staring out the window with the sun shining down on her bespectacled face, wearing a friendship bracelet.

It wasn't any ordinary bracelet, however, as it looked to be the kind that have become worldwide phenomena thanks to Taylor Swift's massively successful The Eras Tour.

The bracelet bore the charms for the word "Betty," both as a tribute to Julia's mother and also to Taylor's song of the same name from her 2020 album folklore.

"My Mother's Birthday. Miss you everyday," she simply wrote alongside her snap, receiving a sweet comment from Rita Wilson, who wrote: "Julia, your mom….happy heaven birthday, Betty," and her trainer and friend Andrea Orbeck, who added: "Happy Birthday sweet Betty. I always think of her when I see a little bird singing."

Betty Lou passed away in February of 2015, and the Oscar winner's tribute came on what would've been her 89th birthday.

© Instagram Julia remembered her late mom with a bracelet from Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour"

The friendship band came from the Ticket to Paradise star's trip to Eras back in June, when Taylor performed a sold out run of shows in Chicago.

Julia was seen by several fans in attendance alongside her daughter Hazel, 18, with many social media videos of them floating around, showing them enthusiastically bopping to the "Shake It Off" singer's many hits. She also shares sons Phinnaeus, 18, and Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder.

© Instagram The actress shared a glimpse of her night at the tour with her daughter

She sweetly took to Instagram shortly after to share a big screen snap from the show, proclaiming her love for Taylor while writing: " I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever," with another sweet nod to her late mom with the hashtags "#betty #13."

Julia famously took her children to see Taylor at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium back in 2015 during her 1989 Tour. Hours later, thanks to some prodding from her kids and Taylor herself, she was on stage, dancing alongside singer Joan Baez while sporting signature Swift merchandise.

© Getty Images Betty Lou Bredemus passed away in February 2015

At the time, she told Extra TV of her experience of the show with her three children: "They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans." She added that the 33-year-old singer-songwriter was "very sweet" with the kids, before turning to Julia with a request of her own.

"She said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?' and I said to my children, 'What do you think?' 'Oh, Mom, you have to do it!' and my youngest son said, 'Only do it if you want to, Mommy.' It was so sweet!"

© Getty Images Julia joined Taylor onstage during the "1989 Tour"

She did joke about her eventual stage appearance, adding: "I would have washed my hair. I was, like, wearing a ponytail and leggings, tennis shoes."

