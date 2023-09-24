BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty wows fans with never-ending legs in thigh-slit dress and heels

Naga Munchetty looked incredible for her interview with Kylie Minogue during Friday's episode of BBC Breakfast. The journalist marked the special moment in a photo posted to Instagram that showed Naga donning a stunning white dress, featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her never-ending legs.
The 48-year-old finished off the glamorous look with a pair of gold sparkly heels, while Kylie looked equally gorgeous in a purple and black dress, paired with thigh-length black leather boots.
In the caption, Naga wrote: "So lovely to catch up with the brilliant @kylieminogue.
"We chatted about life before social media, performing in Las Vegas, 40 years of making music, and of course, #padam #tension."
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Naga's stunning look, with one person writing: "You look absolutely amazing. Love that dress on you!" while another applauded the glam duo, adding: "You both look amazing."
A third person commented: "Both looking just gorgeous."
Kylie appeared on the programme to "chat about life", as well as her Las Vegas residency - and viewers were quick to praise the interview. One person wrote: "Excellent interview - chat Naga, like 2 good friends sat having a coffee," while another added: "Excellent interview."
Naga has amassed a legion of dedicated fans since landing her role as one of BBC Breakfast's main hosts in 2014.
The broadcaster usually presents the show from Thursdays to Saturdays alongside Charlie Stayt. However, this week, Charlie was missing from the red sofa.
While the reason for Charlie's absence is unknown, he's not the only main presenter who has been away from the programme in recent weeks.
Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has also been missing from her usual spot over the last few days.
During her absence, Carol is no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with her fiancé Steve Randall, who got down on one knee last year. Carol announced the news live on BBC Breakfast in May. Watch the sweet moment below.
While both Charlie and Carol have been off this week, Naga has been joined by weather presenter Matt Taylor, with relief presenter Ben Thompson filling in for Charlie.
Ben was forced to apologised to viewers during Saturday's show after the BBC aired footage from an old episode of Newswatch from 2017, which saw former BBC News anchor Huw Edwards discussing Hurricane Maria.
After the cameras cut back to Ben in the studio, he addressed the blunder. "So you might have noticed, the eagle-eyed viewers amongst you, that was quite an old episode of Newswatch," he told viewers.
"So, we will find the right one and make sure we can bring that to you. So apologies, a few technical gremlins at this end."
The blunder may have been particularly confusing for viewers considering Huw hasn't appeared on the channel since he was suspended in July, when he was named as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.