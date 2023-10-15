Christina Hall and husband Josh reunite with her ex in support of son – details

Christina Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa just scored a perfect goal at the co-parenting game.

The former Flip or Flop co-stars and couple were married from 2009 to 2018, and together they welcomed daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight.

The Christina on the Coast star later married and divorced Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, three, and in 2022 she married Josh Hall. Tarek meanwhile shares son Tristan, born this year, with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

WATCH: Christina Hall makes rare appearance with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

Over the weekend, Tarek took to Instagram with a video from his son Brayden's latest soccer game, and Christina, her husband Josh, and her daughter Taylor were all in attendance cheering on the eight-year-old.

In a clip shared to his Instagram Stories, the real estate developer shared a glimpse of his crew sitting on the sidelines while Brayden was out on the field, and towards the end both Christina and Josh say hi to the camera.

Though Josh and Christina don't have children of their own – and have said that door is closed for them – the fellow home flipper has opened up about adjusting to being a stepdad to his wife's three kids.

© Getty Christina and Tarek were married for almost ten years

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Josh confessed: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," and explained: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

MORE: Christina Hall frolics in denim one-piece and you won't believe who she is with

MORE: Christina Hall's $12m family home undergoes terrifying transformation you need to see

Still, he maintained: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

© Instagram The HGTV star is a doting mom of three

Josh also noted that though he knows he hasn't "been around these kids their whole lives," he revealed he has already become "the authority" in the house, and said: "Christina is the one who says, 'Whatever you want,'" joking: "They already know, 'If Josh says no, go ask Mom.'"

MORE: Christina Hall ushers in new season with her kids and husband Josh – see adorable photos

© Getty Christina and Josh tied the knot in 2022

Though Christina couldn't help but quip: "I'm Mommy. I'm sweet. They love me," before her husband teased back with: "It's fun, but, you know what? In the long run, they're going to love me more, because they're going to be like, 'That guy kept me in line. He made me what I am today.'"

Christina and Josh live in Orange County, California with the three kids, though they keep a vacation home in Tennessee – and have expanded their home renovation to the Southern state – where they have said they hope to retire.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.