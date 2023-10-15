Christina Hall frolics in denim one-piece and you won't believe who she is with

Christina Hall has the best of both worlds, with a beautiful beachside property in California and a countryside retreat in Tennessee.

The Christina on the Coast host regularly updates fans with glimpses into her life with her three children, Taylor, 13, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four, and her husband, Josh Hall - and their brood has expanded once more.

This week, the HGTV star took to Instagram with a selection of photos from her second home near Nashville.

WATCH: Christina Hall transforms her home for Halloween

Looking as glamorous as ever, Christina donned a figure-flattering, denim jumpsuit as she got her hands dirty on the farm.

While her outfit - complete with her perfectly toussled, blonde locks which she wore loose around her shoulders - was more practical for her life in California, she looked radiant for the tasks at hand.

Christina was tending to her family of furry friends which includes a new mini-donkey, who she was feeding carrots to.

© Instagram Christina looked glamorous for her chores on the farm

She and Josh were also joined by an adorable donkey and a couple of their beloved chickens.

In fact, in one image, Christina was bathing one of them in an ornate bath as her husband watched on. "I said it would happen… allll the animals," she captioned the social media post. "Newest additions to our farm - a mini donkey and pony. Love them all."

© Instagram Christina and Josh have some new furry friends

Fans loved seeing Christina getting stuck in, but had queries over her attire, as they asked whether her long pants were dragging in the mud and suggested a pair of boots for mucking out the animals instead.

There were plenty of questions about who cares for the farm while they're in Orange County and many of her fans cheekily offered to give a helping hand.

© Instagram Christina loves life in the countryside

It's clear that Christina and her family adore spending time at both of their stunning homes, but they recently hinted that they've potentially got their sights set on somewhere totally different too.

During a whirlwind trip to New York in September, Christina shared a snapshot from the busy streets of the Big Apple.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina Josh teased a move to a new city

Alongside the images, she wrote: "In and out in a New York Minute. Work trip, but also some fun. Best food, shopping and sightseeing we’ve had in awhile."

She continued: "People here have been very nice and welcoming. There is something about the East Coast, they keep it a little more real here... Hmmm, Christina in the City?!. Never know."

The couple work together on her shows and Josh recently paid tribute to his "trailblazer" wife as they wrapped on the latest season of Christina on the Coast.

© Instagram Christina's Hudson plays with the family rooster

His sweet Instagram message read: "Well, that’s an official wrap on Christina on the Coast season 4 with the season finale tonight at 9pm on @hgtv & @streamonmax." he captioned the carousel of pictures that took fans behind the scenes of the show.

"Christina has been doing these shows a long time now and I definitely consider her a trailblazer.

© Instagram Christina three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson

"No one works harder than this woman and she motivates me to work just as hard building all that we can in this one life. Joining forces with her and the team had its highs and lows.

"There is so much work and life balance that goes into these shows that takes an army, but in the end, I think I speak for all involved that we are all very proud of what we accomplished and what we have in store for season 5. It’s only going to get better."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.