Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez dares to bare as she steps out amid $147 million move

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are gearing up for a huge change, but she put it behind her over the weekend to celebrate her friend Kris Jenner's birthday.

Last week, the Amazon founder, 59, revealed he was relocating to Miami from his long-time home in Seattle and will now call his $147 million Florida compound his home.

While Lauren, 53, commented on his Instagram post at the time by simply writing, "Miami," alongside a heart emoji, she's remained otherwise quiet on the cross country move.

Not that it appears to be a cause for concern for the American media personality. She went about her daily life as normal and couldn't wait to put on a stylish display for her famous friend's celebration.

Taking to social media, Lauren dazzled in a photo ahead of her night on the town.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez sizzles in daring gown for Kris Jenner's birthday

She dared to bare in a plunging gown, complete with risky thigh slit which she proudly displayed by striking a sultry pose. "All dressed up to celebrate @krisjenner," she wrote.

Her appearance would no doubt have got the approval of her famous husband-to-be, who is looking forward to spending more time with Lauren in Miami.

© Getty Images The couple are making Miami their home

He explained his decision with an Instagram post last week. In the heartfelt message, Jeff shared clips from his early days with his company which began in his garage.

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his dad, Miguel Bezos, was the man behind the camera in the throwback videos, and he and his mom have been instrumental in why he's headed to the southeast coast of America.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren hang out with the Kardashians

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!).

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest."

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff are engaged

He continued: "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. "As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

The company launched in 1995 and 28 years later, Jeff was sailing around Europe on his $500 million superyacht with his wife-to-be by his side.

© Getty Images The pair have not revealed their wedding date yet

He has an extensive property portfolio which he has now added to with his $147 compound in Miami. Architectural Digest reported that Jeff recently bought two plots on Miami's Indian Creek 'Billionaire Bunker' island.

The impressive plots span across five acres and he bought the first for $68 million followed by the second for $79 million two months later.

He also has a New York property overlooking Madison Square Park and a truly unique ranch in Texas.

