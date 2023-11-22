Duchess Sophie wows in waist-cinching coat and unexpected leather boots

Duchess Sophie took chic to another level on Wednesday when she paid a visit to the Royal Society in Central London alongside the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who made a solo appearance at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, was seen stepping out of the car as she arrived at the Royal Society and her outfit was the perfect autumnal chic moment.

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh joins Korea President at the Royal Society

Sophie, 58, wore a waist-cinching black tailored coat for the engagement. Her full-length coat was double breasted trench, with a flattering cut and tie-waist to polish off the silhouette. The Duchess paired her look with some seriously chic high-knee ankle boots in tan which offset the black trench nicely.

Sophie was also photographed carrying a small navy clutch adorned with beads and gems and accessorised with a large gold pendant and dainty gold bracelets. After the Duchess entered the Royal Society building, she joined the Korean leader for a roundtable discussion on the role of basic science to advance humanity.

Photographs from inside the engagement showed Sophie wearing a stunning navy velvet gown, which looked fabulous against the Duchess' gold jewellery.

© WPA Pool Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a roundtable discussion on how to collectively strengthen the role of basic science to advance humanity, at the Royal Society

During the roundtable, President Yoon Suk Yeol said: "The UK has led the Industrial Revolution, made possible by the scientific revolution, that led in turn to the modern technological revolution."

The Korean leader added that the Republic of Korea will "forge a relationship with the UK as strong science and technology partners" and ended the speech by quoting Newton’s famous line: "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants."

Meanwhile, Tuesday evening saw Sophie making an appearance at Buckingham Palace alongside fellow senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders for a glitzy State Banquet.

© WPA Pool Sophie stunned in the gown

Sophie's husband, The Duke of Edinburgh did not join his wife and extended family at the special white-tie evening as Edward is currently on an official visit to Asia Pacific.

After visiting Singapore last week, Prince Edward has this week been travelling New Zealand and Australia where he made various engagements, one being a Luncheon at the Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club, where he launched the Australian Award's new online platform for assessors at Scots College.

However, although Sophie was flying solo, she looked exquisite at the event in a stylish white Suzannah dress. Her gown was adorned with a blue sash and pendants. The item also featured a lacy neckline, making the royal resemble an elegant bride.