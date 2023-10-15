Duchess Sophie looks fresh off the plane in pie-crust blouse and the boldest trousers

The Duchess of Edinburgh has had quite the week, acting as global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness during a poignant trip to Ethiopia, where she celebrated the work of eye care charity Orbis.

The wife of Prince Edward, 58, didn't waste any time in returning to royal engagements following her week overseas, however. On Friday, the Duchess joined OSCAR Foundation's UK team on a visit to Bradfield College.

OSCAR Foundation, of which Sophie is Royal Patron, uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school. Through their Football, Education and Young Leader programmes, the organisation has empowered over 14,000 children and youth in low-income communities of India since 2010.

© X / @OscarUKTour The Duchess of Edinburgh spoke passionately about OSCAR’s work with girls & boys from low income communities in #India.

Fresh from her trip in Ethiopia, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked immaculate as ever despite her inevitable jet lag. Looking smart and sophisticated, the royal nailed effortless dressing in an ensemble from one of her favourite brands, ME+EM.

The Duchess donned the luxury womenswear label's 'Houndstooth Ponte Kick Flare Trousers' and 'Delicate Frill Layering Top," which featured a regal pie crust neckline. She layered with a smart tailored blazer from Helmut Lang, finishing off her outfit with her beloved ‘Love the Life’ quote pendant necklace from Cassandra Goad.

© X / @OscarUKFund The Duchess wore a beautiful ensemble from ME+EM for the visit

The mother-of-two swept her blonde hair into an elegant looped bun, illuminating her natural features with a glowy makeup combination of a dewy foundation, rosy blush and soft pink lipstick.

Chiming in on the Duchess' beautiful appearance, royal watchers flocked to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts at her post-airport attire."I adore this outfit, beautiful as ever," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Very smart and I love the necklace."

"Sophie was on the ground earlier in the day on Thursday, in Ethiopia, finishing up that trip, then managed to fly home, change and get to Reading for this event! And she doesn't even look jet lagged! I like this look. She looks friendly, approachable yet formal enough and appropriate for a boarding school foundation dinner," added a third.

