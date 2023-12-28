Savannah Guthrie pictured in hospital bed with Today co-star following baby's arrival in unseen throwback photo

Savannah Guthrie celebrated her 52nd birthday on December 27 and she had a wonderful day surrounded by her family.

What's more, the Today Show star was also inundated with messages from her co-stars, who have become close friends with her over her time on the NBC daytime program.

Savannah's close friendship with Jenna Bush Hager was particularly evident as George W. Bush's daughter posted a never-before-seen picture of the pair in hospital following the arrival of Jenna's youngest child, Hal, now four.

Jenna was all smiles as she wrapped her arms around Savannah, who was cradling her friend's baby.

"It is fun raising babies with you," Jenna wrote alongside the image. Savannah and Jenna live close to each other and their children even attend the same school.

Jenna previously opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that the TV star often looks after her kids - who attend the same school.

She said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said. "It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

The star added that working with Savannah was incredibly fun, saying: "Even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

It's been a big year for Savannah, as along with moving home, she's also written a book, which is set to be released in February 2024.

The book, as per Amazon is described as "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life." The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read.

Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon. "Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote.

"I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial. "Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith. Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us. His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

Savannah joins a number of her Today Show co-stars, who have also published books. These include Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin.

