Kyra Sedgwick looks phenomenal in tiny hot pants and crop top in head-turning throwback photo

Kyra Sedgwick has certainly commanded attention with her latest Instagram photo!

The Hollywood star took to the picture sharing site over the weekend to post a fun throwback of herself sitting on a cowboy's knee while on the set of Tremors back in 1989.

Kyra's husband, Kevin Bacon, played Valentine McKee in the monster film, and she was there on a visit, ensuring that all eyes were on her.

The star was dressed in a tiny pair of white hot pants and a black crop top, teamed with sneakers and sunglasses, as she smiled directly at the camera, although the cowboy she was sitting on didn't look as happy!

In the caption, she explained: "It was 1989, @kevinbacon was shooting Tremors. We would drive around the desert and stop at these kitschy little places that had taxidermied animals and sometimes cowboys, like in this photo. (Promise no taxidermied cowboys were harmed in the process of me being silly, but it doesn’t look like he thought it was funny)."

Kyra Sedgwick in a fun throwback photo with a mystery cowboy on the set of Kevin Bacon's film Tremors

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Your outfit is very on point for current young folks dress....love it... everything old is new again," while another wrote: "This is great! You & Kevin are the best." A third simply remarked: "Hilarious!"

Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988 and have an impressive acting resume between them. What's more, the Hollywood power couple's children have also followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick with her husband Kevin Bacon

They are the proud parents of Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31, who have become stars in their own right in their respective fields.

Travis is a musician in several bands, including metal band Contracult Collective. Sosie, meanwhile, is an actress, and has had roles in the likes of Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet, and 13 Reasons Why.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra in 1988

Most recently, she had a part in horror film Smile. Proud dad Kevin previously opened up about his reaction to his daughter following in both her parents' footsteps in the acting industry while talking to The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022.

He said: "We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career." When he realised that Sosie was so determined to find success in her chosen career path, Kevin revealed that both he and Kyra were incredibly supportive.

© Getty Images The couple's daughter Sosie Bacon has followed in their footsteps in the acting industry

He said: "When she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

Meanwhile, Kevin and Kyra have both admitted in the past that they tried to sway their children away from working in the spotlight.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their son Travis Bacon, a musician

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick are one of the power couples in Hollywood

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

