Kevin Bacon looks just like goth son Travis in throwback wedding photo with Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are incredibly proud of their son Travis, who has carved out a music career specializing in heavy metal, punk and rock - and he has bold goth look to go with it.

The 34-year-old Black Anvil star looks a far cry from the blonde, young boy he once was. But beneath his tattoos and makeup, it is striking how much he looks like his famous dad.

In a throwback photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Kevin and Kyra were attending a friend's wedding and Kevin looked a lot like his son Travis once did.

With his floppy hair worn in curtains, his serious expression and kind eyes, the resemblance to Travis was clear.

In the image, Kevin wore a suit and tie and appeared to be watching a wedding speech as Kyra sat behind him with her arms wrapped around her husband.

© Instagram/Kyra Sedgwick Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick so in love in photo from a friend's wedding

Travis has gone through quite the transformation over the years and at one point, he copied his father's hairdo too.

He's evolved his style to suit his lifestyle and his music which both Kevin and Kyra are supportive of. It's not only Travis who has followed in Kevin and Kyra's footsteps by entering the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Kyra, Kevin their son Travis Bacon in 2017

His sister, Sosie, 31, is an actress in Hollywood. She's starred in several movies and TV shows, most notably, Mare of Easttown, and the horror flick, Smile.

Both Kevin and Kyra are aware of the challenges that come with making your way in Tinseltown.

© Getty Images Kevin Bacon and his son Travis sport matching hairstyles

He suffered a breakdown many years ago and he was concerned about his kids suffering too. Kevin told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agrees and said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. "The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

The longtime couple - who married in 1988 - are also supportive of their children's personal lives. Travis recently celebrated his one year anniversary with his girlfriend, Angelina, with a heartfelt post on social media and his parents were one of the first to like it.

© Getty Kevin and Kyra are also proud parents to Sosie

"Anyone can find a 'partner'," Travis wrote. "Not everyone finds someone who truly loves their manic, clumsy, moody, carnivorous, anxious, crazy selves unconditionally. Thank you for taking me as I am @angiealaska I love you so much. Happy birthday from me and the furry (and one weird and bald) kids."

Angelina sweetly responded to her boyfriend's post with: "Thank you my perfect human. I love you so much."

Travis has previously worked with both his mom and dad on different film projects as a music composer, most recently in Space Oddity, which was directed by Kyra, and Kevin was its leading man.

