Kate Beckinsale gave Margot Robbie a run for her money on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself looking like a real-life Barbie doll.

The Guilty Party star dazzled in a lilac and white bikini with retro, high-waisted bottoms and a figure-flattering top.

She was lying down elegantly with her pet cat and her hair looked incredible. Her long, layered locks were voluminous and cascaded down around her shoulders.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale stuns in daring birthday outfit

Adding some extra glam, Kate accessorized with a pair of oversized, white sunglasses and pouted for the camera perfectly.

It's hard to believe that Kate turned 50 in July, and she wasn't going to let the milestone pass without some fun and games.

Kate gave fans a glimpse into her over the top festivities which were packed with dancing, feathers and glitter galore. One photo sparked a huge reaction from fans as they wondered if the actress was engaged.

© Instagram/Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale wowed in a gingham bikini

The image in question, was of Kate in a sparkling bodysuit and feathered boa sitting on the lap of a handsome mystery man.

She had a stack of rings on her engagement finger leading her social media followers to jump to the conclusion that she was ready to tie the knot.

© Instagram Kate posted a photo with a handsome mystery man.

But when asked about whether she was engaged, Kate quickly quipped: "Oh hell no."

The identity of the man in the snapshot wasn't revealed but Kate was most recently linked to Moments actor, Matt Atwater.

They were spotted in New York together earlier this year, putting on a cozy display by holding hands.

Prior to that, Kate was dating Canadian rapper Goody Grace, and was also romantically linked to fellow stars Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall, and comedian Matt Rife.

© George Pimentel/Getty Kate and Len divorced in 2019

Kate shares her only child, Lily, 24, with her ex-partner, Michael Sheen. They didn't marry, but have remained the best of friends. She told ES Magazine: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter," and Kate gushed about him to Wave Magazine too when she said: "I love Michael. Michael’s fantastic. It shouldn’t necessarily have gone on and on forever with us, but he is one of my absolutely favorite people ever."

© Chris Baker Kate shares her daughter with ex partner Michael Sheen

Kate went on to marry movie director, Len Wiseman, but their marriage was ill-fated and ended in 2015 11 years after their 2004 nuptials.

Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2019. The Underworld director is now engaged to his girlfriend, CJ Franco, 32.

© Jason LaVeris Kate with her daughter Lily - also an actress

Len and CJ's relationship began amid Len's highly publicized separation from Kate.

Shortly after his split from Kate was made public, Len and CJ were seen together on several occasions, including nights out at popular hotspot The Nice Guy. Meanwhile, Kate was filming Underworld 5 in Prague.

