6 swoon-worthy dresses that will steal the spotlight on date night – and we have a 15% discount code

There’s nothing more exciting quite like dressing up for a date night and whether you’ve got Valentine’s plans or an upcoming date with a special someone, you deserve to feel your very best.

Finding the right outfit will depend on what your date night entails; be it a romantic candlelit dinner or an al fresco picnic – but if you’re wanting to make a formal fashion statement then look no further than Milla’s gorgeous evening dresses.

A subsidiary of international bridal brand Milla Nova, sister brand Milla offers an affordable variety of clothing and dresses that are couture-quality, designed to look show-stopping and inspire self-confidence.

There are many eye-catching designs in their collections, with each dress being expertly made by craftswomen to make each wearer feel their most gorgeous self – making their dresses ideal for a glamorous date night!

How I chose Milla's top picks for date night dresses:

Design: I’ve made sure to choose a range of dresses varying in length, style and colour to cover all bases dependent on everyone’s individual preferences.

Design: I've made sure to choose a range of dresses varying in length, style and colour to cover all bases dependent on everyone's individual preferences.

Affordability: Many of us work to our own budgets when it comes to clothes shopping, so these selections offer a range of styles at more affordable prices.

Versatility: If I invest in a nice dress, I want to make sure I can wear it more than once! These picks offer versatility so you can wear them to a range of occasions.

Especially for HELLO! readers, Milla are also offering a 15% discount code to use sitewide until 31 March - simply use the code HELLOMILLA at checkout.

The 6 top picks of date night dresses from Milla Romantic Ruffled Pink Mini Dress How to style... Wear with barely-there sandal heels and dainty jewellery to compliment the ruffles of the dress. Barbiecore will always have my heart and this whimsical pink ruffle dress is straight to the mark.

$560 at Milla

Strapless Midi Dress with Bird and Flower Print How to style... For a more casual look in the warmer months, pair with a cropped denim jacket. As we approach springtime, the garden-inspired bluebird and lavender print on this satin midi is a beautiful alternative to traditional florals.

$500 at Milla

Navy Strapless Puffy Midi Tulle Dress How to style... Add some pointed heels to accentuate the classic lines of this dress. You can never go wrong with silver accessories in a navy ensemble. This Hepburn-esque corset tulle dress puts a modern spin on the 1950s silhouette.

$540 at Milla

Aquamarine Mock Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress How to style... Given the high neckline of the dress, this would look fabulous with a pair of drop statement earrings. Designed with a daring side slit, this maxi dress is ideal if you like a more fitted feel. It also feels important to mention how gorgeous that color is!

$330 at Milla

Red Tender Midi Plunging Neckline Cut Out Dress How to style... Bows, bows, bows! Wear with a matching red hair bow and some bow sandal heels, as pictured. Bows have once again made their way onto our fashion radar, and if you’re one to follow the trends, this plunging cut out dress features a cutesy bow detailing on the back – we love!

$500 at Milla

Sensational Sheer Lace Maxi Dress How to style... Ramp up the edgy vibe with some heeled knee-high black leather boots and a cropped leather jacket. If gothic romance is more your vibe, this sparkly number will dazzle on your date night.

$520 at Milla

