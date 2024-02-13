6 swoon-worthy dresses that will steal the spotlight on date night – and we have a 15% discount code

There’s nothing more exciting quite like dressing up for a date night and whether you’ve got Valentine’s plans or an upcoming date with a special someone, you deserve to feel your very best.
Finding the right outfit will depend on what your date night entails; be it a romantic candlelit dinner or an al fresco picnic – but if you’re wanting to make a formal fashion statement then look no further than Milla’s gorgeous evening dresses.
A subsidiary of international bridal brand Milla Nova, sister brand Milla offers an affordable variety of clothing and dresses that are couture-quality, designed to look show-stopping and inspire self-confidence.
There are many eye-catching designs in their collections, with each dress being expertly made by craftswomen to make each wearer feel their most gorgeous self – making their dresses ideal for a glamorous date night!
How I chose Milla's top picks for date night dresses:
- Design: I’ve made sure to choose a range of dresses varying in length, style and colour to cover all bases dependent on everyone’s individual preferences.
- Affordability: Many of us work to our own budgets when it comes to clothes shopping, so these selections offer a range of styles at more affordable prices.
- Versatility: If I invest in a nice dress, I want to make sure I can wear it more than once! These picks offer versatility so you can wear them to a range of occasions.
Especially for HELLO! readers, Milla are also offering a 15% discount code to use sitewide until 31 March - simply use the code HELLOMILLA at checkout.
We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.