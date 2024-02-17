Emily Andre glows in bump-skimming gown for loved-up photo with husband Peter

Emily Andre has been killing it with her maternity fashion portfolio and it was no different on Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful floor-length gown for an appearance on Loose Women.

The mother-of-two was on the panel alongside her husband, Peter Andre, and shared a loved-up snap of the pair of them from behind the scenes. Emily's beautiful gown was a patterned ensemble featuring a chic black, white, and deep green design and perfectly skimmed Emily's blossoming baby bump.

Captioning a photo of the pair of them, she penned: "We had a great time on @loosewomen today talking all things baby! Thanks so much for having us as always, it was a lovely chat [red love heart emojis] @peterandre.

A second image showed Peter sweetly cradling his wife's baby bump. He looked ultra-chic donning a navy blue suit for the on-screen experience.

During the show, the couple opened up about how they are feeling ahead of welcoming their third child. Peter made a surprising comment about baby number three's gender when asked by Olivia Attwood if they had a preference. Find out what he said in the video below.

Peter Andre talks baby's gender gender with wife Emily

Emily and Peter already share children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, five. The singer is also the dad to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The couple were married from 2005 to 2009.

Princess and Junior have an incredibly close bond with their step-siblings and Junior exclusively opened up to HELLO! about why he cannot wait to meet his new brother or sister.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their third child

He said: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy.

Emily also has a beautiful bond with her step-children and has often been seen supporting Princess when she stepped out for brand events for Pretty Little Thing whom she models for.

Peter and Emily announced the news they were welcoming their third child with a sweet photo on Instagram in October.

Alongside a photo of the happy couple holding a string of baby scans, they penned: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."