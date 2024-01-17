Jessica Simpson's daughter is her exact double as they twin in stunning new photos

Jessica Simpson is a doting mom to her three children and during her latest outing the star looked incredible as she was joined by daughter Maxwell, 11, and the pair ended up twinning with their ensembles.

In a new set of photos, Jessica posed alongside Maxwell and the star's sister, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, with the Dukes of Hazzard star rocking a black bodysuit paired with matching knee-high leather boots. She three a leopard-print coat over herself and this was mirrored by her daughter, who sported the exact same coat alongside a black top and jeans.

The pair looked almost identical as they both wore their bright blonde hair down allowing it to run across their shoulders, but it was with their accessories where the duo slightly differed. Jessica had decided to add a black hairband to outfit, while Maxwell went with a gold necklace.

Jessica kept her caption relatively simple, only opting to use the eye emojis, but it was her fans that went wild in the comments.

© Instagram Jessica was joined by her sister Ashlee and daughter Maxwell

One follower enthused: "I love how you're just over here killing it in life and work. Glowing and inspiring," and a second added: "Ashlee's jawline, such a gorgeous fam!" and a third shared: "Maxi is gonna be a tall beautiful girl! She sure looks a lot like her daddy."

A fourth commented: "GIRL WHAT [flame emojis] killing it since the 90's like how," and a fifth posted: "Three beautiful women. Loved your book Jessica. You are an amazing role model for your daughter and many others."

© Instagram Maxwell is Jessica's clone!

Maxwell has really started following in Jessica's footsteps in the style department and earlier in the month, she recreated one of her mom's most unforgettable reality television moments as they shot a commercial for tuna brand Chicken of the Sea.

The epic partnership is a call back to an infamous moment on the Newlyweds premiere in 2003, when, while eating a bowl of Chicken of the Sea tuna, she innocently asked her then-husband, Nick Lachey: "Is this chicken what I have or is this fish?" leaving him – and audiences – dumbfounded by the hilarious mishap.

Maxwell emulates Jessica's style

Now, in her new ad 20 years later, Jessica and Maxwell appear similarly sitting on a couch, when the tween asks her mom whether the packet in her hands was "chicken or tuna." Jessica cheekily replies: "That is a great question! It's confusing right?" only for then Maxwell to say she's joking, and that she's aware it's tuna.

While Jessica appears uncertain about whether she might make her proud return to reality TV, it appears her children are very keen to make their debuts.

© Getty The star is a mom to three children

Speaking with E! News, she said: "As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series – which Newlyweds was supposed to be by the way, but we actually had a lot of fun doing it – or a documentary…" before adding: "I think [my kids] wouldn't mind being on camera."

However, she then noted: "My son maybe not so much, but both daughters definitely are entertainers," adding that "it doesn't make them shy or anything like that," before joking that her son just "probably doesn't think it's anybody's business."