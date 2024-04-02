The Daily Lowdown: Beyoncé and Cher receive major gongs at star-studded iHeart Radio Awards

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Cher and Beyoncé both receiving major awards at the iHeart Radio Awards. Beyoncé received the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder, while Cher was given the Icon Award.

Not only that, but Billie Eilish denies that her comments about unsustainable vinyl were aimed at any artist in particular, and Lizzo's dancer who are suing her for harassment respond to her 'I quit' comments on social media.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Hollywood welcomed a bunch of legends to the Staples Centre for the iHeart Radio Awards on Monday evening and some big names including Beyonce and Cher received major recognition. Cher was awarded the Icon Award at the event by Meryl Streep and she also performed her hit song Believe alongside Jennifer Hudson.

Meanwhile, Beyonce was welcomed onto the stage by Motown icon Stevie Wonder to pick up the Innovator Award. Beyonce, who has just released the record-breaking album Cowboy Carter, thanked artists who came before her, as well as her family. The singer even revealed that Stevie appeared on the new album playing the harmonica for her version of Dolly Parton's Jolene, and we couldn't love this more. Elsewhere at the awards, Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year and SZA took home four awards including Song of the Year for Kill Bill.

© Kevin Mazur Cher and Beyonce pose backstage during he 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024

Billie Eilish has denied claims that she was calling out Taylor Swift when making impassioned comments about sustainability in the music industry. Some fans were convinced that the Bad Guys hitmaker was singling out Taylor for making multiple vinyl releases of the same album which Billie described as frustrating and wasteful, and a process done only for extra sales and money.

After some considered Taylor a culprit of this, Billie then shut down any idea she was throwing shade, stating instead that it was about multiple artists including herself and is part of an industry-wide systemic issue. The Oscar-winner added that she didn't want people to put words in her mouth and that the climate crisis is about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better.

© PATRICK T. FALLON US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs "What Was I Made For?" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024

Is ABBA Voyage heading to Vegas? It's been reported that the iconic band's virtual concert show could be staged in Sin City after they apparently landed a multi-million dollar deal with Resorts World to create a custom-built facility in Vegas. The Voyage shows are currently staged in London at the ABBA arena but are thought to be hitting the road to allow fans from all over the globe to witness their state-of-the-art concert.

The shows are the first of its kind and allow die-hard Abba fans to witness their avatars created using footage from their heyday in the 1970s. It's gone down as one of the most expensive shows in history after costing more than 170 million to develop.

Lizzo's backing dancers who are wrapped in a legal battle with the hitmaker have responded to her social media statement saying she's quitting. Three of Lizzo's former dancers are suing her for alleged harassment and creating a hostile work environment and, according to Entertainment Weekly, have now said that 'It's a joke' that she would say she is being bullied.

Lizzo took to Instagram over the weekend to say she was tired of being the subject of lies and being dragged by everyone in her life and on the internet, before passionately stating that she is quitting. The Juice hitmaker didn't specify whether she meant quitting music or social media but has not spoken out since. Meanwhile, the lawsuit is ongoing and Lizzo denies all allegations against her.

© Steven Ferdman Lizzo on stage in 2019

And Shakira has caught the attention of the masses recently after she said that her sons 'hated' the Barbie movie. The Colombian singer told Allure magazine that her two sons she shares with her ex Gerard Pique, found the movie 'emasculating' and that she agrees with their view to an extent. The Whenever Wherever singer then added that she believes men and women have a purpose in society and that she wants to raise her sons to feel powerful. But while some agreed with her comments online, praising her for being 'honest', others described her words as a 'disappointing' and 'distasteful' take.