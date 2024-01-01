Blake Lively reveals wardrobe malfunction in new selfie from New Year's Eve celebrations inside family home

Blake Lively has had a wonderful year, and ended it in a very low-key way - dressed up at home.

The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to share a selfie from her celebrations, which saw her go all out with a bold makeup look, and oversized earrings in the shape of Martini glasses.

However, the relatable star also admitted to a slight wardrobe malfunction, revealing that she had accidentally put her sweater on the wrong way around.

"Inside out sweater that I thought was the right side," she wrote in the caption.

Blake's selfie appeared to be taken inside her house in New York, where she lives with husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children.

Blake Lively admitted to a slight wardrobe malfunction

Blake, 36, and Ryan, 46, are devoted parents to their children James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

They welcomed a fourth child in February 2023, but have chosen not to make the baby's name or gender public knowledge.

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child in 2023

Ryan and Blake are raising their children just outside of New York City, and often spend time in the city itself. This year, the family have also spent more time in the UK, now that Ryan has been working with football team Wrexham AFC.

They made a very rare appearance as a family-of-six back in March when they were seen visiting the grounds of Wrexham AFC.

© Getty Images Blake Lively during a recent red carpet appearance

The entire family are invested in Wrexham, and Ryan and Blake's three oldest children featured in his documentary. Back in September, the Deadpool actor was seen during an episode receiving a FaceTime call from his wife and daughters.

In the clip, he said: "Gotta answer this,” and one of his daughters was heard saying: “Hi dad, look at you on the field!” Though the FaceTime call wasn't shown, Blake was heard rooting on her husband and saying: “Wow, that’s so cool.”

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan's four children made a rare public appearance in Wrexham last year

Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.

"We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

