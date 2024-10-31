Sheryl Lee Ralph, 67, proves age is just a number in vampy new look

What would the teacher say! Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph rocked a very vampy look for a red carpet appearance in Hollywood.

The 67-year-old actress, who stars as Barbara Howard in the ABC sitcom about an elementary school, wore a slinky black bodycon dress with a pencil skirt and classic black stilettos.

The dress highlighted her gorgeous curves, and Sheryl accessorized with a leather duster coat, adding a hint of danger and intrigue to the look.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

She attended the Los Angeles World Premiere of season two of Netflix's Arcane, and also made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"Had a ball last night with @jimmykimmellive! Thank you for having me. Go see our interview on YouTube!" the Broadway star captioned a series of pictures of her time on the talk show, revealing she had slipped off the jacket to showcase her toned arms.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Sheryl arrives at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Sheryl, who earned acclaim for her role as Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls (1981), for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, has become one to watch on the red carpet, and it is all thanks to her daughter, Ivy Coco.

Their collaboration began as a small project with Ivy occasionally helping her mom with looks for big events, but as Sheryl told Byrdie in 2022: "Every time I had to hit the red carpet, she just kept getting better and better at it so, now we work together."

© Gilbert Flores Sheryl at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

The pair incorporate a lot of black designers for Sheryl's gorgeous fits, including Ivy's own brand The House of Ivy, with Sheryl sharing that together they have "been able to express who I am through style and lift up other young artists, especially young black designers".

In 2022 Sheryl's Emmys Awards outfit fell through at the last minute and Ivy connected her with Brandon Blackwood - known for his handbags - who designed his first-ever one-of-a-kind gown for the actress.

© ROBYN BECK Sheryl wore Cristiano Siriano at the 75th Emmy Awards

The black body-hugging velvet strapless gown featured an orange duchesse satin lining and a daring thigh-high slit.

At the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Ivy dressed her mom in a gold strapless gown from Haitian designer Jovana Louis, and at the 2023 Golden Globes she rocked another custom look, a purple Aliétte mirror ball gown that took 960 hours to make.

© Araya Doheny In custom Versace in 2024

For the 2023 Emmys, held in January 2024, Sheryl looked to Christian Siriano for a stunning mermaid gown in a crisp white while for the 2024 Emmys she rocked a black satin custom Versace gown with a halter neck detailing.