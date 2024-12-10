Sasha Obama's ab-baring back to school outfit is a statement in itself

Sasha Obama is back on campus. Michelle and Barack Obama's daughter graduated in May 2023, but was snapped at the University of Southern California following her Thanksgiving break.

The 23-year-old embraced the sunshine and showed off her boho-chic sense of style in a midriff-baring tie-dye T-shirt and long denim skirt, which she'd teamed with a pair of mustard yellow socks and Birkenstock clogs.

Sasha added a chunky, green sweatshirt and styled her hair in a messy up do.

The graduate chatted on her phone as she walked across campus and looked deep in conversation.

Sasha has a bold fashion-sense and favors colors, vintage patterns and large accessories.

She's developed her signature look while living in California with her sister, Malia.

It's unclear why Sasha was back at college but since graduating, she's dabbled in a potential career in the entertainment industry.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an intriguing credit on the latest season of Couples Therapy, as Natasha Obama was named as a casting interviewer.

The last name of the former POTUS stood out and it turns out that Sasha isn't the name she was born with. In fact, she was welcomed into the world as Natasha Marian Obama.

Malia also dropped Obama from her moniker as it was revealed when she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival.

She's referred to as Malia Ann, choosing to go with her middle name rather than her famed last name.

The sisters have a close bond as siblings and roommates. But when they first told their mom they were planning on moving in together, Michelle confessed she didn't know how to react.

She told People: "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it.'"

"So I just said: 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.' But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

Both young women experienced out of the ordinary childhoods growing up in The White House. And while they are close now, it wasn't always the case.

She told Hoda and Jenna: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends. I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."

But Michelle told them: "You are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique."