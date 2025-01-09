David Muir called out for 'vain' move while reporting on devastating wildfires — see photo

David Muir found himself on the receiving end of narcissistic accusations on Wednesday after eagle-eyed viewers noticed an edit while he was reporting on the devastating wildfires which are sweeping through Los Angeles.

The 20/20 journalist took a serious stand as he showed the horror of the situation in Pacific Palisades, which has all but burned to the ground.

He wore a yellow, flame-retardant jacket as he spoke about the mass evacuation and terror which was unfolding.

WATCH: Fresh blaze breaks out in Hollywood amid wildfire devastation

However, despite the seriousness of the situation, David was criticized for seemingly attempting to improve the look of his outfit by clamping it at the back with wooden pegs.

His fashion faux pas was noticed during the live broadcast when he turned to showcase the apocalyptic scene behind him.

© ABC News David Muir was reporting on the wildfires when fans noticed the clip in the back of his jacket

"As you can see here behind me," he said as he turned to the rubble behind his back.

Social media lit up with people insisting his focus should have been the fire, not the fit of of his clothes.

The clip went viral as fans roasted David for using "a solution for trying on wedding dresses," and quipped: "The vanity in LA never takes a pause."

© Getty Images Fans also defended David and said the clip could have been used to reduce the flapping of his clothing

But many others pointed out the reason for clipping the jacket may have had more to do with sound than looks, as it would stop the outfit moving around and disrupting his microphone.

"It's smart. Keeps it from flapping," said one who pointed out it was a good hack. A second confirmed: "In all fairness, in those winds that jacket flapping would have given his sound tech an aneurysm."

The Palisades Fire forced evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community of Pacific Palisades.

© Getty Images Numerous A-listers live in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood

The fire has grown to thousands of acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.

2000 structures have been destroyed including the homes of many Hollywoods stars including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris and Billy Crystal.

The latter released a statement that read: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."

© WireImage Adam and Leighton have lost their home

Paris said she was "heartbroken beyond words" to see her Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV."

Anna has been raising her son in her $5 million in the Palisades, and her entire block was leveled by the fire but a rep confirmed to HELLO! "Anna and her family are safe and grateful."

© BACKGRID Paris's beachside home has gone

There are five wildfires spread across Los Angeles which have consumed a total of about 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) — approximately half the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

