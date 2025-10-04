Shailene Woodley turns heads in sheer lace dress in Paris

Shailene Woodley just turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. The Big Little Lies actress attended the opening of Maison Vivier on Thursday, October 2 in a sheer black dress, a pair of black stilettos, a blood red clutch, and a classic trench coat. Shailene wrote to her 4.8 million Instagram followers: "Loved celebrating @gherardofelloni and his new collection at the opening of Maison Vivier. What a stunning new home for his pieces of art." And while the 33-year-old actress wore the riskiest dress to the event, she was far from the only star in attendance.

Joining Shailene to celebrate the creative director, Gherardo Felloni, of Roger Vivier during Paris Fashion Week was Naomi Campbell, Sarah Paulson, and more. After nine decades with its location on the Right Back, the French brand moved across the Seine river into an 18th-century mansion in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Here are HELLO!'s favorite looks from the night.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Shailene Woodley The Motor City actress leaned into the sheer trend for the event. She wore her dark hair in long, loose curls and showed off her killer physique with black high waisted bikini bottoms and a matching bra.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Sarah Paulson The American Horror Story actress chose a unique shape to celebrate Roger Vivier. Sarah Paulson opted for an overside top and billowing skirt, both pieces in variations of beige. She paired the look with an orange clutch and sparkling earrings.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Naomi Campbell The Paris Fashion Week regular, Naomi Campbell, stunned in a bright orange blazer and matching mini skirt. She accessorized with a red clutch, purple heels, and her iconic dark sunglasses.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross is something of a fashion icon herself. For the event, the Blackish actress wore a black suite. The unique blazer was fitted with a belt. Tracee paired the look with a black clutch and a pair of silver earrings.