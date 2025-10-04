Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shailene Woodley turns heads in sheer lace dress in Paris
The Big Little Lies actress showed off her killer physique in a sheer, black lace dress to celebrate the opening of Maison Vivier.

Shailene Woodley in sheer black dress© Instagram
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Shailene Woodley just turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. The Big Little Lies actress attended the opening of Maison Vivier on Thursday, October 2 in a sheer black dress, a pair of black stilettos, a blood red clutch, and a classic trench coat. Shailene wrote to her 4.8 million Instagram followers: "Loved celebrating @gherardofelloni and his new collection at the opening of Maison Vivier. What a stunning new home for his pieces of art." And while the 33-year-old actress wore the riskiest dress to the event, she was far from the only star in attendance.

Joining Shailene to celebrate the creative director, Gherardo Felloni, of Roger Vivier during Paris Fashion Week was Naomi Campbell, Sarah Paulson, and more. After nine decades with its location on the Right Back, the French brand moved across the Seine river into an 18th-century mansion in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Here are HELLO!'s favorite looks from the night.

Shailene Woodley attends the opening of Maison Vivier© Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The Motor City actress leaned into the sheer trend for the event. She wore her dark hair in long, loose curls and showed off her killer physique with black high waisted bikini bottoms and a matching bra.

Sarah Paulson attends the opening of Maison Vivier© Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress chose a unique shape to celebrate Roger Vivier. Sarah Paulson opted for an overside top and billowing skirt, both pieces in variations of beige. She paired the look with an orange clutch and sparkling earrings.

Naomi Campbell attends the opening of Maison Vivier© Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The Paris Fashion Week regular, Naomi Campbell, stunned in a bright orange blazer and matching mini skirt. She accessorized with a red clutch, purple heels, and her iconic dark sunglasses.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the opening of Maison Vivier© Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is something of a fashion icon herself. For the event, the Blackish actress wore a black suite. The unique blazer was fitted with a belt. Tracee paired the look with a black clutch and a pair of silver earrings.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the opening of Maison Vivier© Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

The 62-year-old Emily in Paris actress opted for a bit of color to celebrate Roger Vivier. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore a green dress whose hem hit just above her knee. The actress accessorized the look with a red clutch and a pair of heels.

