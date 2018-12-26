Why Meghan Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress after saying she wouldn't The royal surprised us with her outfit on Christmas Day

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on Christmas Day, attending the royal family's annual church service at Sandringham with her husband Prince Harry. The former actress looked as chic as ever, dressed in a calf-length navy dress with matching overcoat, boots and a chic handbag. What surprised us, however, was that those four items of clothing were all by Victoria Beckham – a designer which Meghan is a friend and fan of, but one whose clothes she has previously said don't suit her. Until now, the Duchess hasn't donned a VB dress, so what has changed in Meghan's mind-set and why now?

Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with Glamour. She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

Meghan also told the publication that she prefers tonal clothes and revealed how her style had evolved from the LA laid back casual style into outfits such as shift dresses and jeans with a blazer.

It looks to us like Meghan's style has evolved once again, since joining the royal family. Victoria Beckham's emsembles have also evolved from her famous skin-tight shift dresses into more loose-fitting designs. This navy frock suits the pregnant royal perfectly – just the dress for her growing bump.

So will we see Meghan wearing VB more frequently? Hope so as she looks fab in this outfit!