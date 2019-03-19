Victoria Beckham just majorly showed her generosity with latest fashion hack What a sweetie!

Victoria Beckham has always been willing with her insider fashion tips and tricks, often sharing her favourite pieces and styling hacks on Instagram – but she was a serious fashion saviour for one of her models at London Fashion Week recently! In her latest YouTube video, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at her Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion show, she revealed that just before the catwalk began, she had to sneak one of the girls a much-needed garment. "I literally just had to give my bra to one of the girls," she told the camera.

Victoria helped out one of the models just before the show began

The last-minute swap didn't seem to affect the show, since the footage then changed to the models walking the catwalk calmly, showing off Victoria's chic and tailored designs. The mum of four can then be seen stepping out to applause, before heading backstage to give all the models a big hug. Aww.

As well as her YouTube channel launch, Victoria has been busy as ever sharing her favourite outfits on social media, most recently impressing her followers by styling up a pair of gold foil trousers in a surprisingly low-key way. She wore the £880 piece with a simple white tee and gold pointed heels, captioning the shot, "my favourite #VBSS19 split front trouser." We'll be needing a high-street dupe of those!

In fact, if you're hankering after VB's signature style, you might be in luck, since she also recently announced that she'll be answering fan questions in her next YouTube vid – head over to Instagram stat if you have a burning fashion or beauty query for our favourite Spice Girl. So far, there's been talk of whether she'll ever launch a plus-size or men's range – so we're all ears for the next instalment.

