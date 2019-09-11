Holly Willoughby looks chic in blue check trouser suit for annual 9/11 charity day The This Morning star pulled off another winning look

Holly Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts. Not only did she surprise us all on Wednesday morning by wearing navy blue instead of her usual pops of colour on This Morning – but she also opted for the hue later that afternoon too! Holly looked so chic and polished in a navy tailored check trouser suit to man the phones at the GFI Annual Charity Day, which remembers the 658 employees that died in the 9/11 attack in 2001.

Holly looked like she meant business rocking a double-breasted navy wool jacket, with a toffee-hued check and horn button detailing, and a matching pair of wide-legged culottes by contemporary British label The Fold. The jacket comes in at £325 while the trousers will set you back £185 - but if you want to replicate Holly's winning style then the good news is both items are still in stock, from sizes six to 16. The 38-year-old added a simple pair of black strappy sandals and kept her makeup and accessories to a minimum.

Another winning look from Holly

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to her stylist Angie Smith for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

Blue looks good on Holly

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

