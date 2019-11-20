The Zara ruffle jumper celebs and influencers can't get enough of Make a statement with Zara this winter...

Is there anything cosier than a brand new jumper? It is the season to cuddle up in style and ruffle jumpers are so popular right now - particularly if they have exaggerated sleeves. Zara has come to our rescue and has produced a delightful ruffle, cable-knit sweater that really does pack a punch. It boasts a high neck, long full sleeves, matching ruffle details and ribbed trims. Priced at £49.99, it keeps selling out online, but stock is being updated daily and you may be able to find it in the store, too. A whole host of fashionistas have stepped out in it - from Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers to fashion blogger The Mum Life Styled.

The sellout Zara ruffle jumper of dreams

Ruffles are having a real fashion moment right now and they make you feel dressed up no matter what you wear.Team a ruffle design with a pair of jeans, or even a classic midi skirt. You don't have to go all out either; as much as a statement ruffle looks fab, picking something with a slight applique sleeve works just as well.

Sam Faiers looked lovely in a similar version of the design

There has been so many fab accessories dropping at Zara this season, we can't keep up. Last month, Michelle Keegan shared a picture on Instagram of her rocking the brand's pearl bag that took over our Instagram feeds. The £29.99 bag is such a treasure that style queen Trinny Woodall bought two of them.

Kate Impey of The Mum Life Styled looked incredible in the high street buy

And let's not forget the Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans everywhere at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, teaming her elegant dark blue midi dress with a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from the Spanish store.

The chic headband gave us total Blair Waldorf vibes and caused a sellout as soon as she stepped out in it.

